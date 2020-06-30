Applications Now Open For Nonprofits To Secure Share Of $1 Million!

Quantum Foundation Now Accepting Submissions for 10th Annual Quantum in the Community

West Palm Beach, FL – Quantum Foundation is now accepting applications for grassroots nonprofits in Palm Beach County to receive their share of $1 million! This year marks the 10th annual Quantum in the Community initiative to help local nonprofits working toward a healthier Palm Beach County by meeting the basic needs of residents through food, clothing, shelter, transportation, and more.

This year, due to the coronavirus, the money will be awarded in two disbursements. To answer immediate needs of grassroots organizations in the county, $250,000 will be given out with those recipients announced July 31.The rest of the $750,000 to be awarded in the fall.

Quantum leaders say the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed health inequity as well as the impacts of social determinants of health. “Health is not simply the absence of illness; it is a positive state of physical and mental well-being,” said Eric Kelly, president of Quantum Foundation. “Our Quantum in the Community program has been addressing the needs of disinvested communities for 10 years. Those communities need us now more than ever to continue providing culturally competent care and basic needs. Health equity is our way forward.”

Strict criteria are set up for those nonprofits applying:

Organization must be registered as a 501(c)(3).

Organization must have been working in Palm Beach County for at least six months.

Annual operating budget may not exceed $500,000.

Organization must provide basic needs like food, clothing, shelter, utilities, and transportation to the county’s most vulnerable residents.

A committee of Quantum Foundation staff and board members will carefully consider each application. To learn more, visit the Quantum Foundation website at www.quantumfnd.org. All applications must be submitted using the foundation’s online system by the July 20 deadline.

Quantum Foundation’s mission is to fund initiatives that improve the health of Palm Beach County residents. In 1998, Quantum Foundation marked its rookie year as one of Palm Beach County’s newest and largest philanthropic organizations with an impressive $7.6 million granted to more than 40 Palm Beach County projects. Just over 20 years later, with assets of approximately $155 million, the organization’s focus remains on keeping Palm Beach County healthy. Their awards to date total more than $145 million and have impacted hundreds of local nonprofit organizations. Every dollar the foundation grants continues to stay in the county to benefit local communities. For information about Quantum Foundation, or to learn about applying for grants, please visit www.quantumfnd.org or call 561-832-7497.