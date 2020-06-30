An Evening with Peter Noone, Herman of Herman’s Hermits

As bars and beaches are being shut down, Fourth of July offerings are nill, but a few teenagers of the 1960s will gather to celebrate Independence Day with a bonafide icon of the era. Peter Noone (a.k.a. Herman of Herman’s Hermits) comes to the Funky Biscuit on Saturday, July 4th for an intimate concert experience with a reduced-occupancy crowd.

Peter, one of the leading artists of the British Invasion, is an admittedly tongue-in-cheek choice of headliner for the day commemorating the culmination of our nation’s hostility towards British rule. Noone continues to pack large venues everywhere he goes, including FAU where over 2000 fans filled the house to see him in February.

“I can’t foresee the future and I love playing my songs,” says the 72-year-old Noone. “We don’t know when we can go back into theaters, so this is an opportunity for me to play and tell my stories.” The singer has been on his Facebook page every night, talking to many of the 300,000-plus followers to whom he’s connected via the social media platform. Getting out and doing this show is more about them than anything else, he says. “I told my fans that as soon as a safe opportunity presented itself, we’d do it and they’d all be invited,” Noone continues. “When I said, ‘Funky Biscuit! Boca Raton!’ they said, ‘We’ll be there.’”

The iconic teen idol and pop singer was a vital part of the sixties pop scene and he’s as big a star today as ever, having starred on Broadway, helming VH1’s “My Generation” in the 80s and currently hosting “Something Good with Peter Noone” on SiriusXM 60’s on 6. Herman’s Hermits sold over fifty-two million recordings. In all, fourteen singles and seven albums went gold. Some of his hits include: “I’m Into Something Good”, “Mrs. Brown You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter”, “I’m Henry VIII, I Am”, “Silhouettes”, “Can’t You Hear My Heartbeat”, “Wonderful World”, “There’s a Kind of Hush”, “A Must To Avoid”, “Listen People”, “The End of The World” and “Dandy”.

The management of the Funky Biscuit has confirmed that they are strictly following all guidelines, including sanitization procedures, social distancing and masks for workers. Patrons will be required to wear a mask when entering or walking around the venue, but, in accordance with guidelines, may remove the mask when seated.

An Evening With Peter Noone, Herman of Herman’s Hermits at The Funky Biscuit in Royal Palm Place (303 SE Mizner Blvd, Boca Raton, FL), Saturday July 4, 2020 with shows at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Ticket prices are $55, $75, $95 per person sold as individual tickets and tables for parties of 2, 4 and 6. Each reserved seat is subject to a $25 food or beverage minimum.