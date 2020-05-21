Virtual JCRC Program on Human Trafficking as It Rises Amid COVID-19 – with Advice for Parents

Virtual Program on May 26 to Feature State Attorney Dave Aronberg and Survivor Leader Dr. Katariina Rosenblatt

With human trafficking increasing amid the coronavirus, the Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) of the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County will host two leading advocates in the fight to end human trafficking, for an important conversation about this complex, critical issue. The JCRC invites the community to join the program, Opening Dialogue: Raising Awareness of Human Trafficking in the Midst of COVID-19, on Zoom, May 26 at 5:00 pm.

Featured speakers will be State Attorney Dave Aronberg and Survivor Leader Dr. Katariina Rosenblatt (see bios below). Dr. Rosenblatt’s presentation will include important information for parents to protect their children and teens. JCRC Chair Helene Paul will moderate, and Rabbi Jessica Mates from Temple Beth El of Boca Raton will also provide a Jewish perspective.

The program is offered free of charge but registration at jewishboca.org/fedlive is required for the Zoom link.

The Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) is the public policy, community relations and advocacy arm of the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County. The JCRC hopes to unite, support and direct our organized Jewish community.

State Attorney Dave Aronberg has made the fight against human trafficking a top priority in Palm Beach County. We live in one of the few communities with a human trafficking task force that proactively brings together federal, state and local law enforcement to investigate individuals who attempt to recruit others into a life of modern day slavery. In three years, it has led to more than 100 arrests from human trafficking investigations, compared to almost zero before its existence. Aronberg and his Special Victims Unit prosecutors and staff are leaders in battling human trafficking, hence the Florida Attorney General appointed Aronberg as the only State Attorney to serve on the Statewide Council on Human Trafficking.

Dr. Katariina Rosenblatt, BA, LLM, PhD, JD (Candidate), is an author, federal consultant/trainer/speaker and International Survivor Leader, who overcame the human trafficking and abuse she experienced from age 13 to 17. She is also Executive Director of the nonprofit There Is HOPE For Me, Inc., a survivor-to-survivor, peer-mentoring agency working against trafficking. She has over ten years of experience with survivors of commercial sexual exploitation, has served on government committees, worked on legislation and with the school system, and researched domestic minor sex trafficking within the school system, sexual assault on college campuses and domestic violence. Dr. Rosenblatt received a Medal of Honor for Bravery from the FBI in 2019, and is the only known US Survivor of human trafficking to be included in the National Museum for Civil & Human Rights. Signed copies of Dr. Rosenblatt’s most recent book, Stolen, recounting her memoirs, may be purchased at http://www.thereishopeforme.org/stolen-the-book/.