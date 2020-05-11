Saint Andrew’s School Launches New Virtual Summer Studies Options for Grade 3 – 12

Are you looking for a way for your children to continue their education throughout the summer break?

New Options for Students Entering Grades 3 – 8

Saint Andrew’s Summer Studies offers a variety of online blended courses specifically for students entering grades 3 – 8 during the summer months. Our two-week sessions provide opportunities for your children to retain what was already taught throughout the school year as well as build additional skills in various disciplines, including literacy, math, science, design technology, and the arts. We understand and value the importance of providing course offerings and activities to give young students a well-rounded educational experience.

Schedule and Offerings

For students entering grades 3 – 5, you can sign up for classes that will introduce and expose students to the next level of literacy and math skills needed as they get ready to step up to the next grade level.

For students entering grades 4 – 8, you have enticing options for distance learning such as Science Investigations, Mandarin for Me, Exploring Graphic Novels, Jumpstart Algebra I, Game Design and Coding, Playwriting and Acting, Engineering and Design, and much more. Click here to review the LS/MS Summer Studies Guide.

Sessions run daily in two-week intervals for just over 2 hours. Sessions include time for students to connect with the teacher and classmates online through Google Meet, as well as time for independent work. Students may sign up for both morning and afternoon, morning only, or afternoon only classes, depending on what works best for your schedule.

Session I: June 8 – June 19

Session II: June 22 – July 3

AM

9:00-10:00 Live Google Meet (60 mins)

10:00-10:30 Break & Independent Work

10:30-11:15 Live Google Meet (45 mins)

PM

12:30-1:30 Live Google Meet (60 mins)

1:30-2:00 Break & Independent Work

2:00-2:45 Live Google Meet (45 mins)

New Options for Students Entering Grades 9 – 12

We are delighted today to provide complete information on Summer Studies 2020 for the Upper School! Our academic leadership team has worked hard since March to develop an exciting offering of “blended” Summer course offerings, combining live Google Meet sessions and independent learning activities for our students this year.



While we continue to deliver many of our typical offerings during Summer Studies, we have also expanded our program to include more electives and academic enrichment opportunities. Explore an elective or academic enrichment offering that you might not otherwise take such as Honors Math Problem Solving, Journalism, Acting, Digital Art, French/Spanish Workshop, Introduction to Roblox Scripting, and more.

With camp and travel cancellations, students who might not normally consider classes during the summer will now have the opportunity to learn from the comfort of their own home or vacation location. Click here to review the updated Upper School Summer Studies Course Guide.

Click here to register for Summer Studies! Registration is now open for all Summer Studies Offerings and will remain open until Friday, May 22.

If you have any questions related to Summer Studies, please contact Liz Mulligan at [email protected].