Reversal: Boca Raton Christian School Teachers THANKING the Families/Parents/Grandparents!!!

Boca Raton, FL – Teachers are continually praised for the work they are doing during this COVID Crisis…BUT, BRCS Teachers want to show PARENTS and FAMILY MEMBERS their appreciation….this could not be done without parents jumping in. They did not have years to train to homeschool their children and yet, they have been doing an amazing job working alongside the teachers!

BRCS Teachers want to show their appreciation!!

At 4 pm, THIS Friday, BRCS Teachers, Faculty and Staff will be on the BRCS Athletic Field….social distancing of course…..where a LARGE Chalk drawing thanking families will be on the field. The teachers will give a shout out and short video clips to thank the BRCS families.