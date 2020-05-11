Palm Beach Outlets Starts Progressive Reopening Monday, May 11, 2020

West Palm Beach, FL – Palm Beach Outlets will reopen on Monday, May 11, 2020. Individual stores will open progressively. Center hours will be Monday through Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 6:00 p.m.

Whole Foods, Skechers, Starbucks, PetSmart, TooJay’s Deli, Red Robin, BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse, AT&T, Visionworks, Cucina Pizza by Design, Mattress Firm, The Vitamin Shoppe, Subway, Hurley and Five Below will all open Monday. Additional stores and eateries will reopen over the coming days and weeks with individual hours varying. Before visiting, shoppers should visit PalmBeachOutlets.com for store updates.

“We are pleased to reopen Palm Beach Outlets and to welcome shoppers back to visit our retailers and eateries as they open their doors over the coming days,” says Sarah Kudisch, General Manager.

Palm Beach Outlets will also offer Curbside Pickup from select stores including kate spade new york, Coach, Banana Republic Factory Store, Gap Factory, Old Navy, Levi’s Outlet Store, and more. Curbside Pickup hours are retailer specific. Shoppers can contact the individual store to place their order by phone, website, or app service. Designated parking spaces with numbers will be placed at key entrances throughout the center. Participating stores will provide shoppers with their designated parking space number and a representative will deliver the order to that location.

Palm Beach Outlets continues with deep cleaning and enhanced cleaning procedures, especially on frequent touchpoints throughout the center. Shoppers will find information on proper handwashing techniques, information from the CDC on preventive actions, as well as hand sanitizer stations. Social distancing protocols will be followed throughout the center. Masks and face coverings are encouraged. Individual stores and restaurants will follow guidelines including protocols for employee hygiene, social distancing, enhanced cleaning procedures and more. For the latest information and guidance on safety procedures from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), visit CDC.gov/coronavirus.

Palm Beach Outlets

Palm Beach Outlets features over 100 stores including brand favorites kate spade new york, Coach, Saks OFF 5TH, Polo Ralph Lauren, Stuart Weitzman, Ann Taylor Factory Store, Banana Republic Factory Store, Brooks Brothers Factory Store, Calvin Klein, Cole Haan Outlet, GUESS Factory, J.Crew Factory, Nautica, Nike Factory Store, Talbots, Tommy Hilfiger, True Religion, Under Armour Factory House, and Vera Bradley Factory Outlet Store.

Located immediately off Interstate 95 on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach, Palm Beach Outlets is the only outlet shopping center within a 55-mile radius and is one of the region’s most visited shopping destinations. The center serves the shopping needs of millions of residents and over 8 million annual visitors to Palm Beach County. For more information, visit PalmBeachOutlets.com.

New England Development

For over 40 years, New England Development has taken a creative, entrepreneurial approach to real estate development and management, delivering and sustaining successful projects across a wide range of property types and across the country. New England Development’s robust portfolio of retail projects includes an exciting mix of outlet centers including Outlets of Little Rock in Little Rock, Arkansas; Asheville Outlets in Asheville, North Carolina; Clarksburg Premium Outlets in Clarksburg, Maryland; Outlets of Des Moines in Altoona, Iowa; and Palm Beach Outlets in West Palm Beach, Florida.