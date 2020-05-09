Mother’s Day: Renewing Our Focus on Women’s Health

Dr. Mayrene Hernandez



Boca Raton, FL – Mother’s Day is an ideal time to think about ways to help improve the health of women in Boca Raton and honor their important role in their families’ well-being. Promoting the health of women should continue to be a priority for our country, especially as mothers cope with more stress during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To recognize National Women’s Health Week (May 10-16), here are three tips to consider to help support the health of women, including expectant and new mothers:

Take Advantage of Technology: It is important women stay connected to their health care providers, especially for recommended pre-natal and well-baby appointments, routine care and to help manage chronic conditions. If possible, check for available telehealth resources to connect with local health care providers. Some health plans provide for 24/7 access to medical advice by a smartphone, tablet or computer. Plus, mobile apps may help moms-to-be to monitor developments during pregnancy, including tracking weight, setting reminders to take vitamins, and using a “kick counter” to monitor the baby’s movements.

Take Charge of Your Health: Eat well, stay active, get enough sleep, take prescribed medications and limit stress as much as possible. Walking at home or solo outside where safe is encouraged for physical and emotional well-being. Consider giving a loved one a smartwatch or fitness tracker for Mother’s Day to help encourage daily movement. For expectant mothers, the U.S. Surgeon General advises that no amount of alcohol is safe during pregnancy. Moreover, the World Health Organization reports alchoholic beverages reduce everyone’s ability to combat infectious diseases. Smoking, including e-cigarettes and other tobacco products containing nicotine and marijuana, are linked to health concerns and should be avoided. For support, your employer or health plan may have telephonic programs and online resources to help you adopt a healthier lifestyle, handle stress more effectively, or, if needed, help with the management of chronic conditions.

Stay Social: With big gatherings on hold, look for ways to stay socially connected with friends and family. Some families are participating in “virtual dinner parties,” play dates, or group exercise or educational classes enabled by videoconferencing technology. Others may consider using social media to organize fundraising efforts for local or national nonprofits. For expectant or new mothers, consider joining an online “mom’s group,” to foster camaraderie and enable the sharing of advice about delivery and parenting.



By considering this information, we can continue supporting the health of women and honor them for their important contributions to our communities.

