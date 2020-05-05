Leave a Legacy Foundation Raises Funds for Local Healthcare Heroes

Elisabeth Jones, Karen Smith and Shannon Johnson at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. Photo: Cristna Passos

Boca Raton, FL – In the wake of the COVID-19 health crisis, the board members of Leave a Legacy Foundation of South Florida decided that doing nothing was not an option. They quickly took action to organize a virtual dance mini-convention, accepting donations in lieu of class fees—donations that were then distributed to Broward Health Medical Center, Boca Raton Regional Hospital, and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

Dance students from all over the country were invited to participate in a variety of classes held online, taught by industry stars Hayden J. Frederick, Hannah Easley, Justin Lewis, Andrew Mulet, Neil Schwartz, and Emily Bufferd.

“We experienced an outpouring of encouragement for this effort,” says Melanie Gibbs, Executive Director of the foundation. “It was humbling to see so many dancers in these classes, dancing in their living rooms or on their patios, coming together to support our local medical workers. No one is more heroic right now than the men and women whose jobs put them on the front lines of this crisis and we want them to know they’re not forgotten.”

With 100+ dancers in attendance, Leave a Legacy’s Help For The Heroes fundraiser was able to raise over $2,500, which included a LAL matching donation. The donations were presented to the medical facilities in the form of 300 healthy meals “and a heartfelt message”, says Gibbs. “It was a win-win to be able to collaborate with local restaurant Tomasso’s Pizza and benefit these hard-working hospital staffers at the same time.”

To learn more about Leave a Legacy, visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/leavealegacyfoundationofsouthflorida.

Founded in 2016, Leave A Legacy Foundation of South Florida is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. In addition to its year-long partnerships, Leave A Legacy has a lifetime partnership with Traveling Tutus, Inc., which receives an annual 10% donation of all funds raised. In March 2018, Leave A Legacy was proud to work alongside Dancers Unite to raise over $38,000 for the shooting victims at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.