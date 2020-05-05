Kicking Off National Nurses Week, Hooters of Boca Raton Provides Meals to Four Nursing Units

Boca Raton, FL – In honor of National Nurses week, Hooters of Boca Raton teamed up with University of Central Florida Alumni and customers Gordon Miranda and Gary Marlar to feed 26 nurses at Boca Raton Regional Hospital. Hooters Girls Gianna Tulio and Felicia Patrick delivered the dinners to Bina Wagjiani, Director of Office of Patient Experience at Boca Raton Regional Hospital. The mealswere distributed to four nursing units in the evening on Monday, May 4th.

This is the second week in a row, Hooters of Boca Raton has partnered with UCF Alumni to help feed healthcare heroes. On April 29th, Chris Torelli, Managing Partner of Hooters of Boca Raton and UCF Alumni teamed up with college friends Paul Fermo, Todd Guiley and Mike Hinn to provide 25 meals to the doctors and nurses in the Covid-19 unit at Boca Regional Hospital.

“The outpouring of support from friends and customers has been nothing short of amazing. Hooters of Boca Raton will continue to do what we can to let these incredible nurses, doctors and healthcare workers know we are fortunate to have them in our community,” said Chris Torelli, Managing Partner of Hooters of Boca Raton.

Hooters of Boca Raton is located at 2240 NW 19 Street, SUITE 1101 A, BOCA RATON, FL 33433. LTP Management, a Franchisee of Hooters of America, owns and operates 17 locations in South Florida. For more information about South Florida Hooters please visit www.HootersFlorida.com or follow us at Twitter @HootersFlorida, Instagram @SouthFLHooters and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/hootersflorida/.