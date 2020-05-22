Florida lifts all restrictions on youth activities

As of May 22, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced that the state will be lifting all restrictions on youth activities effective immediately.

You may still be wondering what “youth activities” pertain to. According to Ron DeSantis, youth activities relate to athletics and summer camps.

According to WPTV, Governor DeSantis has lifted these restrictions because children are less likely to be infected and hospitalized from COVID-19 compared to adults.

This statement has been concluded through evidence that there have been zero coronavirus-related deaths in Florida in patients under the age of 25, according to the Florida Department of Health.

This all stems as an effort to get children back into the organized activities that they have been out of for months.

As youth activities resume, DeSantis states that children will not be required to wear face coverings during youth sports.

Florida continues the process of reopening the state, while still at “full phase one” of the plan. As of recently, restaurants and retail stores have been allowed to operate at 50% capacity indoors. Whereas, gyms and fitness centers have also been given the green light.