Discover The Palm Beaches to Host Virtual Educational Session on Enhanced Health and Sanitation Methods for Palm Beach County Tourism Businesses, May 14 at 2 p.m.

As Palm Beach County enters Governor DeSantis’ Phase 1, tourism marketing organization provides opportunity for hospitality businesses to learn new standards from industry leaders

West Palm Beach, FL – Discover The Palm Beaches (DTPB), the official tourism marketing organization for Palm Beach County, in conjunction with the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, will host a virtual seminar titled Re-bound Back to Business on Thursday, May 14 at 2 p.m.

The educational session will discuss the latest health and sanitation guidelines published by industry experts, to ensure Palm Beach County’s hospitality businesses have the most recent information necessary to safely re-open. This information will serve to further enhance the high standard of safety that businesses already have begun to set through innovative cleaning and social-distancing measures. The meeting is free and open to the public; to register, RSVP here.

Panelists include Bill Lupfer, president and CEO, Florida Attractions Association; Laura Holmberg, vice president marketing and industry communications, U.S. Travel Association; Geoff Luebkemann, senior vice president, The Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association; Jon Stolp – president, Florida Retail Federation Services; and Dawn Maclellan, board member, International SPA Association. These associations have all released recommended guidelines, based on their individual task forces with health officials and business leaders.

“The Palm Beaches’ tourism community has been preparing for this moment to reopen, for weeks, and continues to uphold the shared value that safety is the top priority” said Jorge Pesquera, president and CEO of Discover The Palm Beaches. “Our goal with this virtual seminar is to provide a forum for Palm Beach County hospitality business owners to learn from industry experts, who will talk through the latest enhanced health and sanitation guidelines. We know it’s vital to earn the trust of visitors, by displaying all the ways our tourism businesses are heeding and exceeding guidelines set forth by health officials. With The Palm Beaches home to America’s First Resort Destination, it behooves us to ensure we maintain the same high standard of service and hospitality that has spanned more than a century to ensure patrons feel comfortable returning to their favorite businesses once again.”

On Friday, May 8, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, announced that Palm Beach County is clear to enter Phase 1 beginning Monday, May 11. Guidelines for each phase can be read on the Florida Governor’s

website in the Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan for Florida’s Recovery, which “sets forth minimum recommended health protocols.”

Discover more about The Palm Beaches at www.ThePalmBeaches.com. Follow @PalmBeachesFL on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Discover The Palm Beaches

Discover The Palm Beaches, formerly the Palm Beach County Convention and Visitors Bureau, is the official 501(c)(6) not-for-profit, accredited tourism marketing organization that promotes the collection of 39 cities and towns commonly referred to as “The Palm Beaches,” which spans more than 2,300 square miles and 47 miles of pristine, golden beaches from Boca Raton to Jupiter and Tequesta. Tourism is among Palm Beach County’s major industries, generating $5.06 billion in direct visitor spending and supporting 70,000 jobs with an economic impact of more than $7.7 billion. Once recognized as a tropical escape for elite travelers in the late 1800s, America’s First Resort Destination® is making its resurgence as The Best Way To Experience Florida®, welcoming a record-breaking 8.22 million people in 2019. The Palm Beaches are home to more than 17,000 hotel rooms, ranging from historic resorts to boutique inns. The destination features more than 100 family-friendly attractions, world-class luxury and antique shopping experiences, 125 miles of peaceful waterways for on- or in-the-water activities, 160 artificial reefs that line the Atlantic Ocean’s Gulf Stream current, 160 golf courses, award-winning restaurants and a thriving entertainment scene boasting more than 200 art and culture organizations.

Situated along I-95, The Palm Beaches are also home to Palm Beach International Airport (PBI), with more than 200 daily direct flights to 27 domestic and international destinations in the United States and Canada. The Palm Beaches are also conveniently located next to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood and Miami International airports, each one only an hour away. In addition, Brightline, soon to transition to Virgin Trains USA, transportation into The Palm Beaches from Fort Lauderdale and Miami is even faster and more convenient – with an additional connection to Orlando coming soon.

For more information about The Palm Beaches, visit www.ThePalmBeaches.com and connect on social media via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @PalmBeachesFL, YouTube at Discover The Palm Beaches and the hashtag #ThePalmBeaches. Tune-in to The Palm Beaches TV for 24/7 streaming content of the destination’s hotels, attractions, restaurants and experiences.