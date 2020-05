CANCELLED: “16 Strings & 88 Keys”

Delray Beach, FL – WAS: Sunday, May 31, 2020, 3:00pm

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the May 31st concert of “16 Strings & 88 Keys” has been cancelled.

Music at St. Paul’s concerts are held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 188 S. Swinton Ave. in Delray Beach. St. Paul’s is handicapped accessible.

For more information, visit http://www.music.stpaulsdelray.org.