Published On: Fri, Apr 10th, 2020

The Trolls World Tour Home Premiere Party

Hey parents! Do you need something to entertain your kids today? Well today is the Trolls World Tour at home premiere party!

Trolls World Tour will be available at home and on demand this Friday on WatchTrolls.com

Linked below we have many different activities to do in order to celebrate the Trolls World Tour premiere!

First there is the at home premiere party pack:

https://www.dreamworks.com/downloads/TrollsPartyPack.pdf

And do not forget to also try the “How To Draw A Troll” Tutorial Series!

About the Author

- Newsroom Intern and dual enrolled at FAU High School. Dina is both a college Freshman and High School Sophomore.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It