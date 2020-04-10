The Trolls World Tour Home Premiere Party

Hey parents! Do you need something to entertain your kids today? Well today is the Trolls World Tour at home premiere party!

Trolls World Tour will be available at home and on demand this Friday on WatchTrolls.com

Linked below we have many different activities to do in order to celebrate the Trolls World Tour premiere!

First there is the at home premiere party pack:

https://www.dreamworks.com/downloads/TrollsPartyPack.pdf

And do not forget to also try the “How To Draw A Troll” Tutorial Series!