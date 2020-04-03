The Boca Chamber President’s Message 04/02

Good Evening Valued Chamber Family Member!

We hope that everyone is continuing to stay safe and following the current emergency orders and CDC Protocols.

Yesterday afternoon, Governor Ron DeSantis issued a mandatory Safer-At-Home order for the entire state of Florida which will go into effect tonight at midnight. The order is intended to limit personal interactions for the next 30 days. To read the full order, please click here.

Starting tomorrow, Friday, April 3rd, new funding is available through the CARES Act. Small businesses and sole proprietorships can begin to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loan. Businesses are encouraged to apply as soon as possible as the U.S. Treasury Department has advised there is a funding cap.

This is critical capital to small businesses which will not require collateral, personal guarantees, or SBA fees, and is 100% guaranteed from the SBA. This loan can be used to cover the first eight weeks of payroll costs, rent, utilities, and mortgage interest. Visit home.treasury.gov for more information on this new program and click here for the PPP application. We encourage you to utilize your existing bank to expedite this process. For information on additional financial assistance that is available from both federal and state governments click here.

A coronavirus drive-through testing site will be established in South Palm Beach County. The South County Civic Center has been identified as the newest testing site, located at 16700 Jog Road, Delray Beach. This site is scheduled to be opened to the public next Tuesday, April 7th, with the ability to begin booking appointments on Monday.

We are happy to announce that we were able to secure Neil Bradley, the Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce as our guest speaker on our webinar tomorrow morning at 8:30 am. His presentation will feature a comprehensive overview of what you need to know about the CARES Act. Please register for this event by clicking here.

In addition, The Boca Chamber’s Government Affairs meeting will be held virtually on Thursday, April 9th at 11:30 am. Palm Beach County’s Vice Mayor, Robert Weinroth, will be the guest speaker during this Boca Chamber Cyber Chat. You can register for this virtual experience by clicking here.

Here is a list of upcoming virtual opportunities to help your business:

04/03 – 8:30 am: The CARES Act, What You Need to Know

Speaker: Neil Bradley, Executive Vice President & Chief Policy Officer, U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Click here to register

04/03 – 10:00 am: PRIME Professionals- The Economic Outlook in the Midst of COVID-19

Speaker: Daniel M. Gropper, Ph.D., Dean, College of Business, Florida Atlantic University

Click here to register

04/06 – 2:00 pm: Content Marketing Strategies

Speaker: Jennifer Seremetis Jager, Creative Director, Plum Productions

Click here to register

04/08 – 12:00 pm: Lunch & Learn – Effective Communications

Speaker: Lewis Fogel, Sandler Training

Click here to register

04/09 – 11:30 am: Government Affairs

Speaker: Robert Weinroth, Vice Mayor, Palm Beach County

Click here to register

In the event that you miss any of our virtual webinars, you are able to access them on the Boca Chamber’s Event/Resources Playlist on YouTube.

To stay up to date on all Chamber activity, visit bocachamber.com or download the Chamber App on your phone or tablet and stay connected on your mobile device.

We look forward to continuing to provide you with the resources you need. Your chamber is here for you and available to support you and your business. Please call or email if you have any questions.

Moving Forward,

Troy M. McLellan, CCE, FCCP

President & CEO

Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce

#movingbocaforward

#movingboyntonforward

#movingdelrayforward

1800 N Dixie Hwy | Boca Raton, FL 33432

p: 561.395.4433 | f: 561.392.3780