Thank a Dispatcher

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Celebrates National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week April 12 – 18, 2020

Boca Raton, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is recognizing National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, April 12 – 18, 2020. Each year, the second week of April is dedicated to those who serve as Public Safety Telecommunicators. In 1991, Congress proclaimed it as a nationally recognized week of recognition.

Our Communications Division consists of four independent dispatch/call centers, handling well over one million phone calls annually.

Our Headquarters Center employees serves citizens from the eastern part of the county; Palm Beach International Airport serves their traveling customers; the West Palm Beach Courthouse serves citizens from all four Courthouse locations; Glades Communications Center serves the growing western part of the county; and Teletype section provides support, knowledge and skills with the FCIC/NCIC system; Validations insures compliance with FDLE standards. All centers serve our citizens in different capacities, but one is no less important than the others.