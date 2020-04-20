TBC Corporation Donates Warehouse Space to Feeding South Florida

National Leader in the Tire and Automotive Industry Continues to Invest in Ccommunities During these Unprecedented Times

Boca Raton, FL – In response to the growing needs of the Palm Beach County community for food donations during this rapidly evolving and unprecedented time, TBC Corporation, the parent company to Tire Kingdom Service Centers, NTB Tire & Service Centers, Big O Tires and Midas, has donated a 24,000-square-foot facility to Feeding South Florida to use for overflow of dry food for the next three months. The warehouse, located in Pembroke Park, is an unused distribution center location for TBC Corporation.

“TBC Corporation has a long-standing commitment to supporting community efforts across the country,” said Erik R. Olsen, President & CEO of TBC Corporation. “As COVID-19 continues to impact our communities in unprecedented ways, we’re proud to provide this much-needed resource for our local community in partnership with Feeding South Florida.”

An integral part of TBC and all business units spanning retail, franchise, wholesale, distribution, ecommerce and corporate shared services is corporate social responsibility (CSR). In fact, one of the company’s core values focuses on it — leave everything better. The company has initiatives that are driven by the company as well as initiatives that are Associate-driven, all communicated to associates via a formalized program called TBC Driven To Give (#TBCDrivenToGive).

Building on the underlying foundation of being TBC Driven to Give, the company is also expressing appreciation for fellow members of essential business via exclusive discounts at more than 600 Tire Kingdom and NTB locations while also offering customers curbside and stay-in-car service for air pressure check, battery check and installation, fluid check and top-off, and wiper blade replacement.

Essential business appreciation offer available at Tire Kingdom and NTB locations:

• $18.99 Conventional Oil Change (+ $3 disposal fee)

• $20 off High-Mileage/ Synthetic Blend & Full Synthetic Oil Changes

• 20% off Service

• 10% off Tires

4300 TBC Way • Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 • 561-383-3100

To support the Aligned in HopeTM partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) launched at all NTB and Tire Kingdom locations earlier this year, the company also donated more than 200 snack bags to the Central Florida and Augusta, Georgia RMHC chapters for children undergoing treatment at the nearby hospital.

ABOUT TBC CORPORATION For more than 60 years, TBC Corporation (TBC), one of North America’s largest marketers of automotive replacement tires through a multi-channel strategy, has been a tire company ahead of the curve. Through worldwide operations spanning wholesale, retail, and franchise, TBC provides customers top tier brands and automotive maintenance and repair services with the underlying mission to exceed customer expectations. TBC serves wholesale customers in the United States, Canada and Mexico through TBC Brands, National Tire Wholesale (NTW), TBC International, and TBC de Mexico. Additionally, TBC responds to the needs of consumers in search of total car care at more than 600 company-operated tire and automotive service centers under the brands Tire Kingdom® Service Centers and NTB® Tire & Service Centers. TBC, through a subsidiary, also owns the Big O Tires® and Midas® franchise systems.