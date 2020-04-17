DISCOVER THE PALM BEACHES HOSTS VIRTUAL INDUSTRY UPDATE DISCUSSING COVID-19

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (April 3, 2020) – Discover The Palm Beaches (DTPB), the official tourism marketing corporation for Palm Beach County, hosted its first virtual industry update meeting on April 2, 2020 to discuss the latest data resulting from COVID-19 and forecasts pertaining to the travel and hospitality business sector. There were 196 participants on the call, with representatives ranging from county municipalities, hotels, restaurants, attractions and other hospitality personnel. Information discussed included business research and forecasts, strategic marketing updates and proactive initiatives pertaining to group business.

In response to the increasing needs from industry partners and community stakeholders, three new digital resources were debuted:



1) Discover The Palm Beaches’ “Virtual Experiences” Landing Page

DTPB created a hub of virtual experiences throughout The Palm Beaches, for the millions of “armchair travelers” self-isolating around the world to mentally transport themselves to America’s First Resort Destination®. Among the virtual experiences available are:

– Scenic bicycle rides through lush trails and waterfront paths, including Palm Beach island’s world-renowned Lake Trail

– Museum tours, such as that of the Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, the former home of “Florida’s Founding Father”

– Animal encounters at Loggerhead Marinelife Center, which is situated on one of the world’s most densely nested sea turtle beaches, and Lion Country Safari, Florida’s largest drive-through safari and amusement park

– Underwater adventures that showcase The Palm Beaches’ diverse marine life and unique positioning as the closest place in North America to the Gulf Stream current

New videos are added regularly, and can be viewed at https://www.thepalmbeaches.com/virtual-palm-beaches.

National media outlets have shined the spotlight on The Palm Beaches virtual experiences shared on its social media pages at @PalmBeachesFL, some of which include:

Forbes – 20 Virtual Travel Experiences To Try

Southern Living – Join a Virtual Classroom at This Florida Sea Turtle Hospital

Travel Pulse – The Palm Beaches Offer Virtual Experiences Amidst Crisis

Recommend – Virtual Travel Experiences From The Palm Beaches

The Epoch Times – Virtual Voyages to Satisfy Your Wanderlust While Stuck at Home

The TV Traveler – Visit All 50 States With These Virtual Tours

2) The Palm Beaches To-Go

DTPB encourages its residents to support local restaurants by ordering meals to-go, whenever possible. Dozens of Palm Beach County restaurants and bars are still open for takeout, delivery or curbside carry-out. Additionally, local breweries have received temporary, government clearance to delivery beer directly to consumers’ doorsteps.

A running list can be viewed at https://www.thepalmbeaches.com/palm-beaches-go. DTPB makes daily updates to this landing page, where links connect directly to the restaurants’ websites for additional information and direct ordering capabilities.

3) Essential Lodging Accommodations

Hotels have been mandated to only accept reservations from “essential lodgers,” which includes 15 categories of individuals who identify as either healthcare professionals; first responders; National Guard members; law enforcement; state or federal government employees; airline crewmembers; patients; patients’ families; journalists; others providing direct services in response to COVID-19; displaced residents or visitors; persons utilizing hotels as transitional living arrangements; persons sheltering in hotels due to domestic violence; hotel employees, service providers and contractors; and individuals who, for any reason, are temporarily unable to reside in their home due to exigent circumstances.

The full list of Palm Beach County hotels open to essential lodgers can be found on DTPB’s website at www.thepalmbeaches.com/essential-lodging-accommodations.

DTPB is committed to serving as a trusted resource to the tourism and hospitality community. This virtual meeting marks the fourth tourism industry meeting pertaining to COVID-19, with the first held on March 9, 2020 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in conjunction with the Florida Department of Health – Palm Beach County. As more developments take place resulting from COVID-19’s impact on the industry and Palm Beach County, the accredited tourism marketing organization will continue to refine its strategies and communicate all updates with its stakeholders.