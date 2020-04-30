Department of Children and Families Announces Partnership with UnitedHealthcare

Today, the Department of Children and Families (DCF) announced a partnership with UnitedHealthcare, a UnitedHealth Group company, to increase capacity at DCF’s Economic Self Sufficiency Call Center due to increased demand brought on by COVID-19. Beginning Monday, April 27, UnitedHealthcare redeployed 100 call center representatives to help answer client calls and assist with questions regarding Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistant for Needy Families (TANF), and Medicaid eligibility.

“We’re extremely grateful for UnitedHealthcare’s generosity – this is an unparalleled level of corporate stewardship that will allow us to provide high-quality customer service,” said DCF Secretary Chad Poppell. “We will continue to onboard and train agents in our Economic Self-Sufficiency Call Center to reassure clients and help resolve their issues in a timely, effective manner, ultimately ensuring all individuals and families in Florida have access to the financial support they need during this public health emergency.”

“UnitedHealthcare is committed to helping people access the tools and resources they need to address this unprecedented health crisis,” said Michael Lawton, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community & State of Florida. “As we come together to address this pandemic, it is a privilege to support the state of Florida and Department of Children and Families to help provide this valuable service to our communities.”

For more information about recent changes to SNAP, TANF, and Medicaid, please visit: https://www.myflfamilies.com/covid19/access.shtml