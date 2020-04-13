Continuing to Cope With COVID-19 in Palm Beach County

Covid-19 Resource Guide

Below is a comprehensive resource guide to local, state and federal relief programs and general information in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to send this information to you with updates on a regular basis.

FL DOH Dashboard (as of April 13th 2020)

Palm Beach County’s Emergency Information Center is available 7 days a week from 8AM to 6PM at 561.712.6400.

Who do I contact if I’m having symptoms?

Contact your primary care physician’s office.

If they are unable to provide you with a COVID-19 test, ask them for instruction on how to self-isolate at home. If you don’t have a doctor, contact any urgent care center, or the county primary care clinics at:

WPB Main Office: 561-840-4500

WPB: 561-314-5300

Delray Beach: 561-274-3100

Jupiter: 561-746-6751

Lantana: 561-547-6800

Greenacres: 561-357-6000

Riviera Beach: 561-803-7300

Belle Glade: 561-983-9220

Or by email at: [email protected]

Landscape & lawn watering restrictions issued

The South Florida Water Management District has issued an order on water conservation measures with strict guidelines to property owners to follow irrigation schedules that conserve water amid drier than average conditions.



The District has lawn watering restrictions all year.



Amid recent dry conditions, property owners should take additional measures to conserve water including:

Water lawns only two days per week between 7PM and 7AM

Apply no more than 3/4-inch to 1 inch of water per week on their lawns and landscapes and only as needed to supplement rainfall.

Palm Beach County Issues Executive Order 20-004 Directive to Wear Facial Covers

Palm Beach County issued Emergency Order 20-004 effective April 13, 2020 which states all persons working in, patronizing, or otherwise physically present in grocery stores, restaurants, pharmacies, construction sites, public transit vehicles, vehicles for hire, and locations where social distancing measures are not possible should wear facial coverings as defined by the CDC. All other persons physically present in any public place in Palm Beach County are strongly urged to wear facial coverings as defined by the CDC.A facial covering includes any covering which snugly covers the lower face, nose, and mouth, whether store bought or homemade mask, or clothing covering, including but not limited to, a scarf, bandana, handkerchief or other similar cloth covering and which is secured in place.

Examples of compliant homemade facial coverings may be found on the CDC website: CDC Face Coverings.

Persons wearing facial coverings should review the CDC and Florida Department of Health guidelines regarding safely applying, removing, and cleaning facial coverings.

Persons utilizing facial coverings should not procure surgical masks or N95 rated masks, as those are critical supplies for health care workers, law enforcement, fire-rescue, emergency management, or other persons engaged in life and safety activities.

Testing Sites Summary

The Cleveland Clinic Florida testing site at the South County Civic Center tested more than 800 people last week. Appointments can be made at 561.804.0250.

You must call to be screened and confirm an appointment time.

Health Care District of Palm Beach County’s FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches testing site has administered a total of 4,843 tests since it opened on March 31st. The call center is today from 8AM to 5PM to schedule patients for Tuesday, April 14th.

Testing will resume on tomorrow (Tuesday) at 8AM.

In support of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ guidance to expand criteria for testing, callers to the COVID-19 Hotline, 561.642.1000, do not need to have experienced the previously screened symptoms of fever and dry cough. The Health Care District is testing patients of all ages.

Travel is NOT a criteria for testing.

Palm Beach County Libraries

You can use the Palm Beach County Library system 24/7 from your computer, laptop or mobile device by visiting their website. Branches will continue to have the unemployment applications available in English, Spanish and Creole. PBCLibrary.org/unemployment

Librarians are available to assist you with your research, filing for unemployment, and help using our online resources.

Visit their website at PBCLibrary.org and click on the Ask-A-Librarian icon or call 56.-233.2600.

Unemployment Online Application Assistance

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has a new mobile-friendly site to apply for Reemployment Assistance for new claimants. Learn more here.

Link to the downloadable unemployment form to apply

FedEx store locations are also providing free printing and mailing of reemployment assistance applications. Click here for a list of locations.

Check out the COVID-19 Resource Page and the Virtual Library offerings. You will need your library card to access many of these resources.

If you do not have a Library card you can get a free temporary e-card today. Library staff have put together some recommendations to help you stay well, have some fun & games and binge watch some TV shows

Field Hospital Plan for South Florida Fairgrounds in Place

Palm Beach County is in the process of implementing a plan to stage a field hospital at the South Florida Fairgrounds. With the assistance of the state, this hospital will be setup in case there is a significant surge in hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

If the decision is made to open the field hospital, it will be made public through the media. This hospital will not be accessible to the public and will be used to take pressure off of local hospitals that have a surge of incoming patients due to COVID-19.

Car Payment Deferral Programs

For Floridians having trouble making car payments and who are worried about having their car repossessed, some payment deferral programs have been created by car manufacturers.

For debtors struggling to make car payments during the COVID-19 pandemic, many automakers have created Corona Virus Car Payment Relief Programs which allow borrowers to defer payments for a period of time.

Click here for links to a list of programs that are available:

Palm Beach County Victims Services

The Palm Beach County Victim Services & Certified Rape Crisis Center helpline is available for information, options and support: 561.833.7273. Services are free, confidential and private.

Department of Housing and Economic Sustainability Foreclosure Prevention – Funding may be provided to assist with delinquent mortgage payments, property taxes and homeowner insurance to prevent foreclosure. Applicants can apply for up to $20,000.

Libraries Unemployment Assistance

The Palm Beach County Library System has many resources available to help those unemployed due to COVID-19. Staff are available by phone, email and chat to help members who have questions or need assistance filling out unemployment/reemployment forms through Ask-A-Librarian on their website at PBCLibrary.org.

Solid Waste Authority asks residents to refrain from tree trimming in April. While garbage, recycling and bulk waste remain on schedule, residents are asked to delay major yard trimming until May.

Garbage bags should be tied securely for disposal so waste workers do not come in contact with any potentially virus-contaminated waste.

==> Click here to view all Local and Governor Executive Orders.

PBC Health Department 24/7 call center: 866.799.6121 or click here or email at: [email protected]

Testing Site Appointments: 561.642.1000 at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach

Testing Site Appointments: 561.804.0250 at the South County Civic Center in Delray Beach

Community Services

Utility assistance click here or call 561.355.4792.

Rental or emergency services click here (click on “contact us: to ask how to apply for services, schedule a call back, and/or request an application) or call 561.904.7900.

Childcare for Emergency Response and Essential-Business Workers

The Early Learning Coalition of Palm Beach County is open and connecting parents who are emergency response personnel and essential-business workers to open child care facilities and early learning centers. For more information, call 561.514.3300.

Office of Equal Business Opportunity: See this flyer for information on available funding for local small businesses in response to COVID-19.

School Information

Palm Beach County schools will remain closed until further notice.

The School District of Palm Beach County continues its commitment to feeding students while schools are closed. Thirty-five sites across Palm Beach County are distributing ‘Grab and Go’ meal bags.

Until further notice, the 35 county feeding sites will be open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Two days meals will be provided each day.

Meals are FREE to anyone under 18 years of age (under 22 for ESE students), regardless of financial need.

Click here for locations distributing ‘Grab and Go’ bags from 11AM – 1PM.

Click here for Feeding So FL locations distributing food from 11AM – 1PM.

Community Coordinated Sites

Click here for FLIPANY (Eastern) locations distributing food from 11AM – 1PM, and three locations distributing food from 3PM – 5PM.

Click here for FLIPANY (Western/Glades) locations distributing food from 11AM – 1PM

Click here for information about Boys and Girls Clubs of PBC locations distributing Grab ‘n Go bags and other food.

Click here for a summary of food sites – when you click this link, please scroll down for links to information about:

Food Sites/Pantry Information/Food Distribution information.

To find the location nearest you, visit Summerbreakspot.freshfromflorida.com/.

The US Department of Agriculture has provided a waiver to allow parents/guardians to pick up meals without the child being present. The parent needs to provide confirmation of the number of children for which they are picking up meals, by one of the following methods: student ID, student passport, student library card, student birth certificate, or a photo of the adult picking up the meals with the students for whom they are picking up meals.

The parent will show the identification to staff providing the meals, and meals will be provided for the number of children identified. The District follows food distribution rules as outlined by the USDA.

To limit person-to-person contact, please remember to adhere to social distancing. Those driving to one of the feeding sites are asked to open the trunk of their car or leave a seat open where staff can place the food. People walking up to a site should remember to maintain a distance of at least six feet. These measures are taken very seriously and are intended to keep everyone safe.

Meals provided may vary by location and may contain allergens. Adults picking up the food are asked to be vigilant and ensure they do not take food if allergies may be a concern. Food should be refrigerated or discarded if not consumed upon receipt.

Food Assistance

The Palm Beach County Food Bank supports 200 partner agencies providing food to our neighbors in need. To view the list of the Food Bank’s partner agencies, click here.

Feeding South Florida Drive thru Food Distribution will be available from 9AM – 11AM Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Catherine Strong Park 1500 SW 6th St Delray Beach FL 33444. Remain in your car & open the trunk when it’s your turn in line. Food will be distributed first come, first served, while supplies last._

Seniors can access Meals on Wheels through Elderly Helpline 866.684.5885.

United Way Food Assistance: click here.

Pet Food: Click on Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League website or email [email protected]

Job Seekers and Employers

CareerSource Palm Beach County for job seekers and employers, they offer assistance such as career counselors, business coaches, training and more. Call 561.340.1060, follow the directions, leave a message and someone will get back to you ASAP.

CareerSource is providing paper unemployment applications you can mail in at their locations in West Palm Beach, Delray Beach and Belle Glade. Click link for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous

To find an meeting near you contact the A.A. resources below for a meeting list in that location and surrounding areas. For information about online meetings/online groups: www.aainpalmbeach.org Phone: (561) 276-4581

Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County, Inc.

COVID19 Resource Guide to help answer questions regarding education, rent, mortgage, credit cards,

Please Call 211 for mental health and community services such as food assistance, medical clinics, foreclosure prevention, parenting info on developmental concerns (Help Me Grow), special needs and senior services or click here.

For more information, visit the county’s COVID-19 website