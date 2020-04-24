ATLANTIC BROADBAND PROMOTES AVAILABILITY OF FCC FUND TO AID TELEHEALTH INITIATIVES DURING THE COVID-19 CRISIS

Boca Chamber Member Update:

FCC to award $200 million to eligible healthcare providers to promote remote care

QUINCY, Mass, April 24, 2020 – Atlantic Broadband, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, is making health care providers aware of a new initiative that is designed to help eligible health care providers deliver telehealth services during the COVID-19 outbreak.



As part of the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act) passed by the U.S. Congress, the Federal Communications Commission’s “COVID-19 Telehealth Program” will provide $200 million in funding to eligible health care providers to enable “the delivery of connected care services to patients at their homes or mobile locations” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Atlantic Broadband has notified health care providers in its service areas in eleven states and promoted the initiative through its social media channels.



“Telehealth and telemedicine services have become increasingly important during the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Fran Bradley, Director of Government Affairs for Atlantic Broadband in a letter to health care providers. “Remote care can provide patients with needed medical care while preserving social distancing protocols which help to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.”



Healthcare providers are encouraged to learn more about the initiative and to apply for funding by visiting the FCC’s website at fcc.gov/covid-19-telehealth-program.



