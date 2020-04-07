Allstate Providing Free ID Protection for U.S. Residents; $600 Million to Auto Customers

Boca Raton, FL – The numbers coming out of last week’s job report were almost unimaginable, but they reinforce what we already know about many of our customers – they’re hurting. That’s why Allstate is taking significant actions to provide relief to both our customers and all U.S. residents.

First, we’re offering the Allstate Identity Protection product FREE for the rest of the year to all U.S. residents. And you don’t need to be a customer of Allstate. COVID-19-related phishing scams have grown exponentially – over 600% since the early weeks of the virus in January – as more people work, take classes and meet up with friends virtually.

Second, we’re announcing the Shelter-in-Place Payback, which will provide more than $600 million to Allstate’s auto insurance customers over the next two months. This is fair because people are driving less during the pandemic and having fewer accidents.