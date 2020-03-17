March 19 Artist Reception for Mike Hammer’s “Convoluted Color Cacophony” Exhibition Postponed

MIKE HAMMER, Tracking Tremendous Teslas, 2019–2020, Acrylic and gloss on panel, 44 x 56 inches (111.8 x 142.2 cm)

Convoluted Color Cacophony Exhibition of Mike Hammer Paintings Now on View

Boca Raton, FL — Convoluted Color Cacophony, an exhibition of paintings by “blob” artist Mike Hammer is now on view at the Rosenbaum Contemporary gallery, 150 Yamato Road in Boca Raton, Fla. Hammer’s works will remain on exhibit through April 18 and can be viewed during regular gallery hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

Hammer is known for his “blob” paintings, three-dimensional works created by using paint like liquid clay to create circular layers. While each resulting “blob” is an individual object with a unique size, shape and color scheme, each “blob” also works in relation to all of the others to create a unified whole. The resulting paintings are works of pure visual pleasure with paint as both subject and object and contrasting color combinations as visual stimulation.

Hammer’s work has been the subject of articles in The Toronto Star and Los Angeles Times, among other publications, and can be found in several collections including the Department of Foreign Affairs, New York.

Rosenbaum Contemporary, founded in 1979 caters to international collectors interested in investment-quality works by Postwar, Modern and Contemporary masters and presents nationally recognized museum-level exhibitions throughout the year. The gallery also offers a wide range of free services to collectors worldwide including acquisition advice, art consulting, sourcing of artists, art collection building and management and resale of select works of art.