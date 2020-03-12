Delray St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Festival Canceled due to Coronavirus Concerns

By Staff Reports

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade became a victim of the coronavirus on Wednesday, as city officials scrapped the fete over contamination fears.

In an email released Wednesday evening, organizers said that the world-famous annual celebration of Irish culture down Atlantic Avenue is indeed canceled over coronavirus concerns, despite a waffling City Commissioners.

“The health and well-being of our residents and visitors remains the city’s top priority,” the email read. “Numerous factors have led to this difficult decision after thoughtful consideration. Today, the World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus a pandemic.”

The cancellation comes a day after Governor Ron DeSantis issued a State of Emergency for Florida.

Public health officials warned that people 65 and older and those with underlying health conditions should avoid mass gatherings such as sporting events and concerts.

Also factoring in the City’s decision to nix the parade was notice received from numerous vendors and the parade’s media sponsor that they will be withdrawing from participating in the event, the release said. More vendors will likely cancel before Saturday, according to the release. In addition, more than 30 senior CERT volunteers have declined to work the event, hampering the City’s logistics efforts.

The situation in Europe and other locations outside of Palm Beach County has worsened and multiple parade participants are coming in from other countries, states and counties where coronavirus is more active, according to the release.

Broward and Collier counties have had new cases within the last 48 hours, the release said. Broward County has declared a state of emergency, as did the State of Florida. Nearby parades have been cancelled, including Ft. Lauderdale and Hollywood, as well as in major cities nationwide.

The City will evaluate other future public events on a case by case basis and will post updated information as decisions are made.

The City of Delray Beach reminds everyone that the Florida Department of Health has established a dedicated coronavirus call center at 1-866-779-6121 that is available 24 hours a day seven days a week, as well as a dedicated email address at COVID-19@flhealth.gov which the public can use for questions or clarifications on issues related to the coronavirus.

For additional information regarding coronavirus, please visit www.coronavirus.gov or www.floridahealth.gov.

