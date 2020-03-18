COVID-19 Quarantine Cancels FAU Graduation

On Wednesday, the Office of Registrar at Florida Atlantic University in Boca, sent out an official email containing information on 2020 Spring graduation.

For many Senior’s set to graduate in Spring, like myself, graduation was a main concern in which many were uncertain about.

The recent email states that, “The State University System of Florida Board of Governors has directed state universities to cancel the traditional commencement ceremonies scheduled for May.”

Obviously a main concern with hosting an event as large as graduation is the spread of COVID-19. With over 200 students in a room, sitting close to one-another and shaking hands with faculty, graduation poses as a hotspot to the pandemic.

FAU continues to acknowledge the importance of a commencement ceremony for many students and President Kelly of FAU, “considers commencement a fundamental component to the educational experience.”

Kelly continues in stating, “I want to assure all students who were scheduled to graduate in May that every effort will be made to ensure you and your families are given the opportunity to participate in a future commencement ceremony.”

Degrees will be awarded to students following the completion of this spring semester and diplomas will be mailed after the final certification of said degree.

FAU understands how disappointing this news may be but the main concern is that of the students and faculties health.

Students stay informed on any future information about the “make-up” commencement ceremony.