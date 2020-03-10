Be Lucky In Boynton Beach

Boynton Beach, FL – The weekend is quickly approaching, which means that we are only days away from America’s favorite green holiday. Kick-off your St. Patrick’s Day fun in Boynton Beach at the 6th Annual Boynton Beach Blarney Bash. The free event, which is presented by the Boynton Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), will take place on Saturday March 14, 2020 from 4 pm to 9 pm in downtown Boynton Beach located at 100 NE 4th Street.

The festival is jam-packed with fun activities and happens to be one of the only family-friendly St. Patrick’s Day events in the area. There will be a variety of interactive activities for kids, including: bounce house, inflatable slide, rock wall, face painting, balloon art, and craft activities offered by Macaroni Kids and Sea Turtle Adventures. Children will delight as they have the opportunity to interact and take photos with roaming costumed characters.

At Blarney Bash everyone is Irish, the fun is definitely not just for the kiddos, adults can indulge in a variety of cuisine and libations that will leave your taste buds craving more. There will be a large selection of food including Irish and American favorites, cocktails and beer – lots and lots of green beer. Come dance the night away to live music from the Flyers, Reelin’ Rouges, The Killbillies, and a roaming bag piper. . A special Irish step dance performance from the Aranmore Academy of Irish Dance will inspire you to soar to new heights.

May the luck of the Irish be with you! Be sure to visit the “Lucky 13” businesses during the event for your chance to win big! Thirteen (13) of our local CRA District merchants will be exhibiting their products and services at the event. Be sure to stop by the information booth for your Lucky Gold Hunt treasure map. Test your luck as you meet and greet with the businesses for your chance to win awesome prizes. Five lucky winners will receive a “pot of gold” filled with Blarney Bash swag and gift certificates to the following businesses:

Troy’s Barbeque

Monarch Pet Memorial Services

Your CBD Store

That’s Amore

AT&T

Jackie’s Grooming Spa & Hotel

E&C’s Beauty Salon Experience

Alchemy Eco Salon

One Boynton

Chez Andrea

Guaca Go

Angel’s Secret

The Butcher & The Bar