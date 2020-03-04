FAU Athletics ready for home doubleheader in basketball and baseball

Photos Provided by Florida Atlantic University Athletics

Today, Wednesday, March 4, Florida Atlantic University Athletics will be busy at home, specifically with the men’s basketball and baseball teams.



Starting with the Owls men’s basketball team, they will face the Marshall University Thundering Herd at 7 p.m. in the last game of the regular season, before the first round of the Conference USA Tournament begins next Wednesday, March 11.



Although FAU had an overall 14-9 record and was tied for fourth in the conference when the Tribune’s story on the team was published last month, the Owls then went 2-5 throughout the next seven games, where four of those five losses happened in a row. The team now sits at 16-14 overall and is tied with the University of Alabama-Birmingham for eighth place in CUSA.



With a win in tonight’s game, the Owls will finish with a winning regular season for the second year in a row under head coach Dusty May. Despite the team already defeating the Thundering Herd earlier this season, 91-73, on Feb. 1, Marshall is tied for seventh place with Old Dominion University in CUSA, so a win for FAU could improve their seeding in the tournament next week.



Transitioning to baseball, FAU will play the sixth ranked team in the country at 6:30 p.m. with the University of Miami Hurricanes traveling an hour north.



As the team sits at 7-4 overall, Miami enters at 8-3, however this will not be the first nationally ranked team the Owls face, in which the team has already played against second ranked Texas Tech University, ninth ranked Florida State University, and number one overall University of Florida this season.



Despite FAU losing to each team over the last four games, including the Gators last night at Fitteam Ballpark in West Palm Beach, 7-3, which is also the home of the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals spring training games, they did, however, win the first seven games prior.



These first seven games all came at home with three consecutive wins over the University of Delaware to open the season, a one-game stint over Florida Gulf Coast University, 6-4, and another three consecutive wins against Binghamton University.



Even though all ten games have been against non-Conference USA opponents, the team will play two more non conference teams with Northeastern University between March 6 and March 8 and Penn University on March 10 and March 11, before the team travels to play CUSA opponent Old Dominion from March 13 to March 15.

