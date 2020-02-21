South Florida Artists Raising Funds for Injured Australian Wildlife

Catastrophic Fires, Drought & Record High Temperatures Continue Taking Toll on Native Australian Wildlife

Boca Raton, FL – Fired Relief – Sale of original handmade ceramic bowls & mugs to benefit injured Australian wildlife

+ When: Sunday, March 22, 2020, 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

+ Where: The Craft Gallery, 5911 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, FL 33405

+ Why: To raise funds to help the injured and burned Australian wildlife

+ Admission: FREE – Prices for original works of art start at $10. Donations in lieu of purchases appreciated

+ Fundraiser Contact: Potter Cynthia Zmetronak, 954-610-0610, czmet1@gmail.com

CALENDAR LISTING: March 22, 2020, Fired Relief Fundraiser. Sale of original handmade ceramic bowls & mugs to benefit injured Australian wildlife. Sunday, March 22, 2020, 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The Craft Gallery, 5911 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, FL 33405, 561-762-8162. Come by the gallery and purchase an original, handmade mug or bowl created by local potters. Prices start at $10. Donations will also be appreciated. 100% of all cash purchases and donations will go to helping the animals. For additional information contact potter and organizer Cynthia Zmetronak, 954-610-0610.

Parkland potter Cynthia Zmetronak has rallied the art community in South Florida to raise funds for the injured and burned wildlife of Australia. The artists are hard at work creating bowls and mugs they will donate for the fundraiser, Fired Relief, hosted by Betty Wilson, owner of The Craft Gallery in West Palm Beach. The event will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2020, from 12 noon to 4:00 pm.

Moved by the tragic fires that killed and severely injured so many animals and inspired by hundreds of volunteers that have helped Australia, Cynthia felt compelled to do something. “Australian animals need more care than imaginable, not just recuperating but with new habitats and homes,” affirms Cynthia Zmetronak. “I am truly grateful to the local pottery community for generously supporting this cause and hope the public will join us in our efforts.”

According to WIRES, (NSW Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service Inc.), Australia’s largest wildlife rescue organization, hundreds of fires over weeks have burnt over 4.9 million hectares of land in North South Wales alone. Many animals were already struggling with a lack of water and food due to the drought. With the fires destroying unprecedented amounts of habitat, food shortages have increased and lack of suitable habitat will be a significant long-term challenge for surviving wildlife.

Event organizer Cynthia Zmetronak and The Craft Gallery owner Betty Wilson encourage the public to come out and support their efforts, the purchase of an original work of art or a donation will help the native wildlife of Australia. 100% of all cash purchases and donations from Fired Relief will directly benefit the animals and efforts headed by WIRES.

Following the catastrophic fires in North South Wales and Australia in 2019, WIRES began focusing on increasing its capacity to rescue and care for more individual animals and pursuing additional opportunities to help wildlife more broadly, including partnering on projects to improve long-term outcomes for native animals. It is impossible to know how many animals have perished and it will be many months before the impact on wild populations can be better understood, but ecologists at Sydney University have estimated that over 800 million animals have been affected in North South Wales and over 1 billion animals in Australia since September 2019. (WIRES, https://www.wires.org.au/)

Donations of original mugs and bowls for this fundraising effort will gladly be accepted through March 20th. Potters interested in donating their work should contact event organizer Cynthia Zmetronak at 954-610-0610 or czmet1@gmail.com.

About WIRES:

WIRES (NSW Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service Inc.) is Australia’s largest wildlife rescue organization. WIRES has been rescuing and caring for wildlife for over 30 years and WIRES mission is to actively rehabilitate and preserve Australian wildlife and inspire others to do the same.

WIRES is licensed to rescue and care for wildlife in NSW and we have over 2,500 volunteers in 28 branches. They receive approximately 170,000 calls to their 1300 line annually, including thousands of interstate calls where they provide rescue advice. Annually WIRES assists tens of thousands of native animals and plays a major role in national community wildlife education. Normally WIRES has several hundred thousand unique visitors to their website but in the first week of January 2020 they received well over a million unique visitors.

Following the catastrophic fires in NSW and Australia 2019 – 2020 WIRES will be focusing on increasing our capacity to rescue and care for more individual animals and pursuing additional opportunities to help wildlife more broadly, including partnering on projects to improve long-term outcomes for native animals.

WIRES began in 1985 in response to a glaring need for a native wildlife rescue service. At the time, no organization, government or conservation group could take specific responsibility for native animal rescue and care. WIRES quickly established a coordinated network of wildlife careers and rescuers and officially launched as an organization in March 1986. For more information about WIRES go to https://www.wires.org.au/.