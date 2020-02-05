New Addison Mizner School to be Built

Addison Mizner Elementary School is getting a new look.

According to The Boca Voice, after the last day of this school year – June 2 -, all buildings and portables in that school will be knocked down and they will begin building a new school during the summer break. Next school year, students will be sent to a temporary school for one year.

For a while now, the school has been overpopulating. A few years back they added portables to the school campus in the middle of the school year and had to relocate classrooms all around the campus.

This is very similar to what Verde Elementary School did. Like Verde Elementary, after the new school is ready Addison Mizner will begin accepting pre-kindergarten through eighth grade students.