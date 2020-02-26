Miami Cruise Ship Blocked from Entering Caribbean Ports Over Coronavirus Fear

The MSC Meraviglia from MSC Cruises left Port of Miami this past weekend and was met with un-opened arms.

The cruise ship with more than 4,500 passengers and 1,600 crew members was turned down from docking in Jamaica and Cayman Islands due to a sickly crew member.

The ship was turned down from entering two ports after the ship’s command reported one case of influenza on board. After being told no one could disembark, the ship left Ocho Rios and headed for Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

According to Sun Sentinel, the ship was supposed to be docked in Georgetown on Wednesday morning and was turned down after waiting 4 hours for a decision.

The Caymanian Ministry of Health and Public Health Department announced on Tuesday night that they would not be taking any chances.

The recent announcement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States stating Americans should brace for the possibility of a domestic outbreak had many worrying about travel in general.

Support your local newspaper with a contribution of any size. Click Here.