Cocktails Under the Stars

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Sandbar Delray Beach

40 South Ocean Blvd. Delray Beach

Boca Raton, FL – Impact 100 Palm Beach County

+ WHAT: Cocktails Under the Stars

Impact 100 Palm Beach County members and prospective members come together for an evening of Cocktails Under the Stars to learn more about the organization that makes such a difference in our community. Impact 100 PBC is a dynamic leader in women’s philanthropy bringing new resources to the community and making philanthropy accessible.

Since 2012, Impact 100 PBC has awarded thirty $100,000 grants and given a total of $3.3 million to more than 60 local nonprofit organizations.

+ WHEN: Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.

+ WHERE: Sandbar, 40 South Ocean Blvd. Delray Beach, FL

+ ADMISSION: Free with advance reservations

+ WHY: Impact 100 Palm Beach County is a women’s 501c3 nonprofit organization funding local nonprofit initiatives. It is comprised of a growing number of women who donate $1,000 annually, pool all funds and vote to award multiple $100,000 grants to nonprofits serving southern Palm Beach County in five focus areas: Arts, Culture and Historic Preservation; Education; Environment and Animal Welfare; Family; and Health and Wellness.

+ GENERAL INFO: For more information and to RSVP, please call 561-637-8398 or visit impact100pbc.org.