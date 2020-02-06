Published On: Thu, Feb 6th, 2020

Delray Chamber of Commerce Hosts Hospitality Job Fair

Boca Raton, FL – About 10 local hotels are scheduled to take part in a hospitality job fair at the Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce on Monday, with a wide range of fields represented.

With the job market as competitive as it is opportunities, such as Wednesday’s career fair, give students a chance to get their resumes out without conflicting with their schedule.

Some of the top restaurant and hospitality employers in the area will be at a major job fair next week, hoping to hire more than dozens of part-time, full-time and seasonal positions on the spot.

They will be at the Delray Beach Hospitality Job Fair & Career Expo 2020, on Monday from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce offices,140 NE 1st St.

“Our hospitality industry has a great many job openings at nearly all of our properties in Delray Beach,” Stephanie Immelman, President & CEO of the Delray Chamber, said in a news release. “It’s important that we hire within our community.”

Positions Available Include:

  • Aloft Hotel – Front desk, Overnight Security, Housekeeping, Pool Attendants, Bartenders, Banquet Servers
  • Courtyard by Marriott Delray Beach– Chef, Housekeeping, Bistro Attendant
  • Delray Yacht Cruises – Cooks, Servers, Bartenders, Deck Hands
  • Hyatt Place Delray Beach – Front Desk, Front Desk Supervisor, Sales Coordinator
  • The Seagate Hotel & Spa – Breakfast Supervisor & Host, Dining Room & Lounge Servers, Food Runner, Busser, Breakfast Line Cooks, Bartenders, Cafe Attendants, Catering Staff
  • Crane’s Beach House Boutique Hotel & Luxury Villas- Housekeeping, Maintenance, Front Desk and Bartender
  • Sun Dek Beach House- Front Desk Clerk & Housekeeping
  • OPAL Grand Resort- Line Cook, Sales & Catering Coordinator, Front Office Manager, Supervisor, Agent, NSpa Coordinator, NSpa Hair Stylist, NSpa Massage Therapist
  • Lionfish Restaurant –Bartender, Barback, Server, Busser, Line Cook, Sushi Chef, Host

Information for prospective employees: 

  • Training available
  • Jobs immediately available
  • Full time or part time jobs available
  • Salary depends upon the position
  • High School diploma or equivalent
  • English language requirement
  • Drug test required before employment starts
  • Bring Multiple Copies of Your Resume

  

 

