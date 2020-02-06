Delray Chamber of Commerce Hosts Hospitality Job Fair

Boca Raton, FL – About 10 local hotels are scheduled to take part in a hospitality job fair at the Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce on Monday, with a wide range of fields represented.

With the job market as competitive as it is opportunities, such as Wednesday’s career fair, give students a chance to get their resumes out without conflicting with their schedule.

Some of the top restaurant and hospitality employers in the area will be at a major job fair next week, hoping to hire more than dozens of part-time, full-time and seasonal positions on the spot.

They will be at the Delray Beach Hospitality Job Fair & Career Expo 2020, on Monday from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce offices,140 NE 1st St.

“Our hospitality industry has a great many job openings at nearly all of our properties in Delray Beach,” Stephanie Immelman, President & CEO of the Delray Chamber, said in a news release. “It’s important that we hire within our community.”

Positions Available Include:

Aloft Hotel – Front desk, Overnight Security, Housekeeping, Pool Attendants, Bartenders, Banquet Servers

Courtyard by Marriott Delray Beach– Chef, Housekeeping, Bistro Attendant

Delray Yacht Cruises – Cooks, Servers, Bartenders, Deck Hands

Hyatt Place Delray Beach – Front Desk, Front Desk Supervisor, Sales Coordinator

The Seagate Hotel & Spa – Breakfast Supervisor & Host, Dining Room & Lounge Servers, Food Runner, Busser, Breakfast Line Cooks, Bartenders, Cafe Attendants, Catering Staff

Crane’s Beach House Boutique Hotel & Luxury Villas- Housekeeping, Maintenance, Front Desk and Bartender

Sun Dek Beach House- Front Desk Clerk & Housekeeping

OPAL Grand Resort- Line Cook, Sales & Catering Coordinator, Front Office Manager, Supervisor, Agent, NSpa Coordinator, NSpa Hair Stylist, NSpa Massage Therapist

Lionfish Restaurant – Bartender, Barback, Server, Busser, Line Cook, Sushi Chef, Host

Information for prospective employees: