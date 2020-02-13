Crossroads Financial Tenth Annual Golf Tournament Benefits 4kids

76 Golfers Teed Off For a Cause at Delaire Country Club Raising over $15,000

Boca Raton ― Crossroads Financial is pleased to announce that this year’s 10th Annual Golf Tournament brought together executives of banking institutions, asset-based lenders and factors to the prestigious Delaire Country Club in Delray Beach on October 25. This all-day, remarkable event raised over $15,000 to benefit 4KIDS of South Florida, which serves children and families across the region.

“We had an excellent turnout for the tenth year of our Golf Tournament and are so excited to announce that we were able to raise over $15,000 to donate to 4KIDS,” said Lee Haskin, CEO of Crossroads Financial. “Thank you to our fellow industry professionals for their continued support and participation to allow this event to continue to greatly impact the community.”

Golfers enjoyed an exciting day on the course at Delaire Country Club beginning with a gourmet lunch buffet, driving range practice and other activities before the official shotgun start at 1 p.m. Following the conclusion of the tournament, additional networking opportunities were presented over hors d’oeuvres and dinner at closing reception with a silent auction, live auction, raffle and awards ceremony. Exclusive prizes for tournament participants included gift cards, golf rounds, apparel and much more, and were awarded to the top three foursomes, the closest to the pin, the longest drive and other contests.

Crossroads’ Annual Golf Tournament united executives of the factoring, asset-based lending industries, bankers and other partners in the financing industry for its tenth successful year. Notable sponsors include Otterbourg, Leland Capital Advisors, LLC, Jay, Cobb & Marley, LSQ, Top Tier Examination Services, Heritage Global Valuations, Hilco Global, Worthy Lending, Commercial Finance Partners, Loeb Term Solutions, Belvidere Capital, Quotient Capital, Lenders Funding, LLC, Haversine Funding, Cloud Investment Partners, Solid Asset Solution, Daszkal Bolton Accountants & Advisors, and Oasis Global Networks, LLC.

Silent auction sponsors and participants included the Boca Raton Resort & Club, Romero Britto, Excell Auto, Lily Pulitzer, Guy Harvey, David LeBatart, City Oyster, Rocco’s, Harvest Seasonal Grill, Savor Our City, Float8, Life Time Athletic and many more.

About Crossroads Financial

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Crossroads Financial is the premier retail and commercial inventory lender offering revolving lines of credit, as well as purchase order financing. Their mission is to provide inventory financing solutions to businesses who do not qualify for traditional ABL or bank financing. For more information, please visit www.crossroadsfinancial.com or contact Jarrett Levy at 561-997-8627.

About 4KIDS

Since 1997, 4KIDS has served over 25,000 children through hope, homes, and healing. With a vision to provide a home for every child 4KIDS utilizes a unique continuum of care, beginning with children first removed from their homes, to young adults aging out of the foster care system. Now serving kids and families across Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties, 4KIDS engages the South Florida and Treasure Coast communities in partnership to impact the lives of kids in crisis. For more information, please visit www.4KIDS.us.

Photo: Roseanne Valenza Photography