Children’s Home Society of Florida to Honor Philanthropists Serving Palm Beach

Boca Raton, FL – Children’s Home Society of Florida (CHS) will honor Palm Beach philanthropists with its first Legacy Luncheon on March 19, 2020 at The Brazilian Court – celebrating local leaders for their outstanding efforts to empower local children to reach their full potential.

Among the organization’s distinguished Legacy Circle members and honorees is Patty Myura, community volunteer and dedicated child advocate. “Children’s Home Society of Florida has always been close to me,” said Myura. “I was inspired to begin contributing after my brother George adopted two children from the organization. That was over 20 years ago. I will continue to support CHS, and I am honored to be a part of the Legacy Circle.”

Myura will be honored alongside CHS Legacy Circle members including Christine and Alan Curtis, Pamella and Peter Dupuis, Linda and Edward C. Dweck, Annie Falk, Mary and Mark E. Freitas, Carole and Frank Gulisano, Michele and Howard Kessler, Dorothy and James A. Patterson, and Thomas C. Quick.

The community is invited to attend the Legacy Circle Luncheon and join an incredible movement led by CHS: to end the need for foster care as we know it. Luncheon tickets are $175, and sponsorship opportunities are available.

“In Palm Beach County, the number of kids who have been removed from their homes and placed in foster care has skyrocketed,” said Charles Scherer, CHS regional executive director. “Community support is critical to maintaining the level of support and care these children require at their greatest hours of need.”

CHS is driving innovation in Palm Beach child well-being through core solutions in child welfare, behavioral health, early childhood and community solutions. With generous contributions from community support and friends like the Legacy Circle, CHS serves more than 21,000 children and their family members in Palm Beach County each year.

For more information about the Legacy Luncheon, please call (561) 868-4350.

About Children’s Home Society of Florida

On the front lines since 1902, Children’s Home Society of Florida is the oldest and largest statewide organization devoted to helping children and families. Children’s Home Society of Florida serves more than 50,000 children and family members throughout the state each year. More: www.chsfl.org.