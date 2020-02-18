Boynton Library Receives Largest Donation in its History

Boca Raton, FL — Boynton Beach City Library has received its first major gift – the largest in its history. The $165,000 donation from the Friends of the Boynton Beach City Library will be used to enhance and upgrade elements of the new library building, including naming the reading room in memory of long-time supporters.

The board of directors for the Friends of the Boynton Beach City Library made the donation in memory of Elizabeth and Jack Armstrong who served on the board and supported the organization for over 20 years. The couple was instrumental in establishing a book endowment fund, which ensured a lasting legacy for the library. The new library’s reading room will be named in their honor.

“The extraordinary generosity of the Friends has helped the library significantly expand its programs, services, and resources over the years. We are deeply grateful for their commitment and continued support of our mission. This transformative gift will propel the library forward, and we are honored to recognize them in this new chapter,” said Library Director Craig Clark.

The Town Square campaign is raising funds for enhancements to many of the facilities that are part of the development project, a 20-acre center in Boynton Beach that includes the future home of the library.

In addition to the library, donations are sought for enhancements to other town square facilities, including the Cultural Center, the Schoolhouse Children’s Museum, and the new Amphitheater. For more information on the campaign and available naming opportunities, visit http://www.TownSquareCampaign.com.