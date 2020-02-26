Boca Library Hosts Storytelling Workshops and Slam

Boca Raton, FL – Storytelling isn’t just for children! Storytelling for adults is a growing pastime, and anyone can improve their storytelling skills with a little practice and instruction. The Boca Raton Public Library is offering two storytelling workshop series with award-winning storytellers, Robin Schulte and Caren Neile. Then students will be able to practice their storytelling skills at our annual story slam!

+ Storytelling Workshops with Robin Schulte

Downtown Library, Monday, March 23, and Wednesday, March 25, 10:00am-12:00pm

Get inspired to share your personal stories! This program features a performance of well-crafted true stories, as well as hands-on exercises and tips for turning a personal experience into something others will want to hear. Leave with renewed motivation, practical tools and great new skills. Robin Schulte is a past winner of the National Storytelling Festival Story Slam and former president of the Florida Storytelling Association.

+ Storytelling Workshops with Caren Neile

Downtown Library, Monday, March 30, and Thursday, April 2, 2:00-4:00pm

So you’ve got the story you want to tell. How do you stand up before an audience and make it come alive? Work on voice, body language, use of the stage, eye contact, “co-creation,” preventing and overcoming stage fright, and other ways to promote audience connection and make your performance soar. Caren Neile hosts The Public Storyteller weekly on WLRN-FM, as well as the monthly Mad Robot Brewing Company Story Slam. She is past chair of the National Storytelling Network.

+ Story Central Story Slam

Downtown Library, Saturday, April 4, 4:00-5:30pm

It’s a friendly competition! It’s a storytelling concert! It’s more fun than you’ve had in years! Come share a 5-7-minute true story from your life (no reading or memorization, please) or just sit back and listen, as your friends and neighbors enter a contest to find the Boca Raton Public Library’s 2020 Storyteller of the Year!

The Downtown Library is located at 400 NW 2nd Avenue, Boca Raton. Register for these free programs through the library’s calendar at bocalibrary.org.