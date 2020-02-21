ADL Presentation Held in Boca Raton Regarding Anti-Semetism

A recent Anti-Defamation League’s presentation held at Boca West Country Club went over the topic of anti-Semetism; this presentation was led by author Stephen Berk, who has written many books regarding Jewish struggles throughout history, he is also a professor at Union College for Holocaust and Jewish Studies.

Berk’s presentation was set up to explain anti-Semetism from the perspectives of both the democratic and republican parties and its influences on both parties. According to the Sun Sentinel, Berk’s presentation was even complimented by ADL Florida’s senior associate regional director, Lonny Wild.

The ADL’s goal is to monitor, report, and track anti-Semetism.