7 Tips On How To Plan a Disney World Bachelorette Party

Who says Disney is a kid affair? If you’re tying the knot any soon, begin your fairytale by having a Disney bachelorette party. There’s so much to do even for adults. It’s a site of adventure, fun, good food, games, music and drinks.

You also get to see your favorite characters from the Disney cartoons in flesh. And you’d come back with an experience of a lifetime. So Wedding Forward makes it perfect for you by giving you some tips for planning a Disney themed bachelorette party.

Note down execution dates

The best part about a Disney bachelorette aside from the bridal party games is getting the best of Disneyland. The parks at Disney are very well-known. So if you want to get the best of hotels, rides, and restaurants, book way ahead. Its best done before arrival at the park.

Decide on the exact date you’d leave and the number of days you’ll spend. Then note down dates or set your reminder to make bookings when due. You’re allowed to make hotel reservations as early as 500 days before the trip. For restaurants, 180 days advanced booking is possible. Fast pass rides can stay booked for up to 60 days in advance.

Present a Disney world packing list

It’s one thing to come up with Disney bachelorette party ideas, it’s another thing to pack appropriately. Even if you’re a frequent Disney world visitor, your crew may not know what to expect. So put together a list that will make packing very easy for your whole crew. Check and double-check before you leave.

And for the bride, don’t forget your bridal box. Traveling with it is a perfect representation of “fun meets pleasure.” Rock your hat from the box under the sun, flaunt your gold necklace and jot important things down in your diary. And who knows? You could get inspired to write down your vows in Disneyland. Then, you can use your vow book.

Keep proceedings organized

When you’ve decided to have a Disney world bachelorette party, next is to keep things organized. Identify the total number of people going on the trip with you, then open a google doc file. In it, you’ll input the information of your girls like flight information, where they’d fly out from, shirt sizes, etc.

The next step is to open My Disney experience account for all your girls. This is what you will all use to get a restaurant, fast pass, and hotel reservations. If you use the app, you can make alterations fast. Open another folder to keep copies of the hotel, restaurant confirmation numbers, and the likes.

Go to bed in a Disney hotel

Having a Disneyland bachelorette party, then stay at a Disney hotel. You’ll enjoy the complimentary Disney magic express bus that picks you up from the airport. You also get free transportation to all the other theme parks and enjoy some extra magic hours.

Disney themed matching gear is a must

If you’re going to have a Disney themed bachelorette party, matching gears are a must. Amazon is a great place to buy them. You can spot tanks, tees, monogrammed stickers, water bottles, fun ears and lots more.

Anyone could offer to buy them or the bride buys and gifts to her squad. Wearing a matching outfit heightens the fun. It also grabs you and your team some attention from the Disney cast. If they knew you were with a larger group for a celebration, they go all out to make it worthwhile.

Get wasted

The Disney nightlife is as real as it gets. You get to enjoy your booze in every park except the magic kingdom. They serve wine, beer, and an assortment of divine concoction. Some of our favorite spots include the Dawa bar of Africa in the animal kingdom park.

At the Hollywood studio, there the Hollywood brown derby lounge. There’s La cava de tequila at the Epcot world showcase. Here you’ll get the best margaritas and tequilas. This spot remains unrivaled. And for choice wines and drinking in style, visit Tutto Gusto inside France Park.

Enjoy exotic dining

At Disneyland, whatever you want, you get. From fine dining, culinary wonders to the quick fixes, they got you covered. For a refined dining style, head off to “beauty and the beast be our guest” or “Cinderella Royal table.” Brides who want to live the full Disney dream will love it. They can dress up in full regalia, sash, and crown inclusive to dinner. It’s even okay to call ahead and have cakes and balloons delivered to your table.

A Disney bachelorette party is one experience you’ll never forget. Get all the detailed bachelorette planning tips you need here.