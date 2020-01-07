Which US States Now Offer Legal Sports Betting

As legal sports betting continues to grow and expand across the US, more people are being given the chance to place bets. As things stand, 13 US states have legal sports betting which is regulated by the state. Here is a list of the 11 main states where betting is legal, with further information about two more below.

Arkansas

Delaware

Indiana

Iowa

Mississippi

Nevada

New Jersey

New York

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

West Virginia

Oregon is not included on the list but does have legalised sports betting. The state lottery is looking to open a Sportsbook under the license it currently has, without needing a bill passing for another. New Mexico holds a compact gaming license at the moment, and there as some Sportsbooks operating by using that, so this is another state where legal sports betting takes place, although it is not on the main list.

There are many more states that are currently working their way towards offering legalised sports betting, and it is expected that a few more states will join the list in 2020. The best way to find out about where it is legal to bet, and which bills have been passed in each state is to keep up to date with the latest US gambling news and it is expected that there will be a lot of news coming in 2020.

Of those that are already offering legal sports betting, New Jersey continues to be a major player, with a lot of the big international bookmakers moving across to America and opening an office in the state of New Jersey. With its proximity to New York, and the fact that those two are both states that have legalised sports betting available, over the coming years it is expected that these will become the east coast hub for sports betting in the US.

Which US States Will be Next to Offer Legalised Sports Betting

While those above are the states where you can legally place sports bets right now, it is expected that more will join them in 2020, and those will come from the list of states below. There are currently eight states that are very close to offering legalised sports gambling, with legislation passed in each state, here is a list of those.

Colorado

Illinois

Maine

Michigan

Montana

New Hampshire

North Carolina

Tennessee

These eight are the next in line to confirm and offer legal sports betting, and this is something that is expected to come in 2020 for many of them, and the more of these that begin offering it, the closer we get to half of the US states offering it.

There are also many other states seriously considering putting together the bills to get through their local state laws to become the next in line after these. Eventually, it is expected that most states will offer US sports betting and over the course of the next two or three years, we are likely going to see a conveyor belt of states legalising it.

Those above will become legal, with the next batch replacing these at the stage where bills have been passed, and when they move on we will get another group of states moving up to be the next in line.