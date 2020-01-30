Types and Features of Direct Loans

Private loans are an alternative to bank loans. In the event that the borrower is not able to obtain a bank loan, this type of loan represents a real way out of a situation when the money is urgently needed.

What is a Direct Loan?

A private loan is offered by individuals (creditors) who have certain financial savings and wish to put them into circulation by issuing funds for a certain period at a percentage. The benefit for the lender is that he will receive a larger percentage than, for example, from a bank deposit. Most often, direct lenders, who can be found on https://cashspotusa.com/lenders/sbs/, are relevant to individual entrepreneurs or small companies.

As for the goals, they can also be very different, starting from personal use, acquiring a car, ending with opening your own business. Money can be transferred in cash or electronically to a bank account.

Modern microfinance organizations also provide private loans but are licensed to perform such actions. In this case, you can insure yourself against fraud, credit scams or force majeure. The main advantage of this type of obtaining funds is the absence of bureaucratic aspects.

Getting a Direct Loan on a Receipt

This is one of the most common and acceptable options for numerous private lenders. The receipt is a legal document that guarantees a refund or the ability to assert their rights in court.

The document must contain several mandatory data, including the option of receiving funds. This can be done by transferring to the account, getting cash or other methods. And the amount itself is indicated in numbers and words.

Among other things, you should also indicate the following:

repayment terms. It can be a payment in installments every month or the date of a full refund of funds;

such information as registration, passport details, etc.;

the specific amount borrowed;

loan interest and penalties;

situations in which you can extend the return period.

Getting a Direct Loan on the Security

Some lenders are willing to provide if you provide the security. And it all depends on the amount taken. The pledge may be jewelry or even household appliances. But in the case of receiving a large amount, the rates increase and the car or real estate can act as a pledge.

Funds are issued on the basis of a debt agreement, which is drawn up by the lender. And if the borrower agrees to all the conditions, then he puts his signature. This option is the fastest process for obtaining funds, as it does not imply the collection of numerous documents.

No Prepayment

This option is most convenient for the borrower but risky for the private lender. Often, such a measure is taken only with trusted borrowers who honestly fulfill their obligations without violating the terms and conditions of the contract. Finding such a private lender will be problematic, but this is the most honest way to get funds.