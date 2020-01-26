FLAVORS OF BOCA 2020!  Thursday, Feb 6 at The Addison

Junior League’s beloved Food and Wine Extravaganza returns!

Flavors of Boca 2020 is almost here! Now celebrating its eleventh consecutive year, the beloved Food & Wine celebration has become one the area’s most popular and highly praised indoor / outdoor culinary festival. This year promises to be continue the tradition, with an all-star lineup of restaurant and wine participants, live entertainment, prize-filled auctions, and more. The theme for this year’s event is “Love” (just in time for Valentine’s Day) – so expect to see a lot of reds, pinks and whites in the decor, plus a special wall installation. The Junior League of Boca Raton (JLRB) presents the Flavors extravaganza each year, and all proceeds go to benefit the JLRB. It all takes place Thursday, February 6, starting at 6:00 for VIP, 6:30 General Admission, at The Addison, 2 East Camino Real, in downtown Boca Raton.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to sip, sample, and savor unlimited offerings from nearly thirty of the area’s finest restaurants. The full lineup of restaurants is still being finalized, but look for returning favorites like Bolay, GourmetPhile, Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar, Lemongrass, Loch Bar, M.E.A.T. Eatery & Taproom, Oceans 234, Ramen Lab Eatery, The Addison, and The Melting Pot; along with new entrants including Benihana’s, Burton’s Grill and Bar, Just Salad, Kapow Noodle Bar, and Rebel House, and a few dozen more!

And to accompany all this fine fare, enjoy unlimited samplings of fine wines, craft beers, and spirits – including special presentations and signature cocktails. All this, along with live music and performances by Fred Astaire dancers, an exciting live auction, silent auctions, raffles, and local vendors, plus a great chance to schmooze with a few hundred like-minded revelers under the stars at the Addison courtyard — sounds like a party to me! In addition, guests will get to vote on their favorite dish by the participating restaurants to take home the inaugural “JLBR Flavor” award.

Patrick Duffy, The Addison’s Executive Chef, will again serve as the event’s Head Chef. “Flavors has absolutely become one of the most highly-anticipated foodie events in South Florida, and it gets better every year!” notes Chef Patrick. “You won’t want to miss this… Flavors represents the best-of-the-best of Boca Raton!”

Flavors takes place Thursday, Feb 6 from 6:30 (6:00 for VIP holders) – 10:30 p.m. at The Addison, located at 2 E. Camino Real in downtown Boca Raton. General admission tickets are $100 and include admission at 6:30 p.m., unlimited food samplings, and an open bar. VIP tickets are $165 and also include early admission at 6:00 p.m., plus a swag bag and a designated VIP Lounge area with a private open bar and private restrooms.

To purchase tickets, please contact the JLBR office at 561-620-2553 or visit www.JLBR.org.

(JLBR Members receive two reward credits per ticket in the Financial Commitment obligation category).

Flavors of Boca is presented by the Junior League of Boca Raton; with the support of major sponsors Boca Magazine, Delray Magazine, The Addison, and Delray Dermatology. Proceeds from the event benefit The Junior League of Boca Raton (JLRB) and its community projects that benefit the immediate Boca Raton area. JLBR members give more than 35,000 volunteer hours and donate more than $250,000 each year to support its mission of training volunteers, developing the potential of women and improving the South Florida community, with special focus on child welfare, combatting hunger, and nonprofit support. For more information about the Junior League of Boca Raton (JLRB), call 561-620-2553; or visit www.JLBR.org. Also connect on Facebook or Twitter.

