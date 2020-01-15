Daycare Teacher Charged With Child Abuse

24-year-old Early Learning Academy daycare teacher, Estefany Acosta, has recently been arrested for child abuse.

According to WPBF News, Acosta was frustrated with a child under her care who was not listening to her. The 3-year-old child then spit on the carpet, and as Acosta asked the child to clean up his mess, the child continued to not listen to Acosta. Acosta then grabbed the 3-year-old and swung him around by his arm out of frustration.

According to surveillance video, police say Acosta fell on the child after swinging him around the room, which is what caused the injury of his fractured leg.

WPBF News states that the parents of the injured 3-year-old boy picked up their child injured, unfed, and covered in urine from urinating himself.

Before Acosta was aware of the security camera in her classroom, she told fellow Early Learning Academy staff that the child injured himself by kicking a chair. According to WPBF News, Acosta’s fellow staff warned her about the security camera prior to being questioned by the police, which led Acosta to change her story and tell police that she fell on the 3-year-old which caused the fracture in his leg.