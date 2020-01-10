Conference USA announces FAU’s 2020 football schedule

After almost three weeks since the Florida Atlantic University football team won their second Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl in the past three years on Dec. 21, Conference USA officially announced the Owls schedule for the 2020 football season on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

This season will be the first for new Owls head coach Willie Taggart, who was hired on Dec. 12 when former FAU head coach Lane Kiffin decided to take the University of Mississippi job after three seasons with the team. While Taggart has been busy recruiting future players and managing his coaching staff, expectations will be high, especially when this will be the team’s 20th season operating.

FAU will open the 2020 season at the University of Minnesota on Thursday, Sept. 3, where the two teams will play each other for the fifth time in history. The Owls are 1-3 all time against the Golden Gophers and have not played against one another since 2008 when Minnesota won 37-3 in their home stadium.

Following Minnesota, the Owls will return home for the tenth season playing in FAU Stadium, as they face Stony Brook University on Saturday, Sept. 12, before traveling to play Georgia Southern University on Sept. 19. The non-conference opponent schedule will then end with a home game against the University of South Florida on Sept. 26, where Taggart formerly coached at from 2013 to 2016 and now where former defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer and former offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. both hold the same positions.

From there, the Owls will begin playing C-USA opponents, as they take on the University of North Carolina-Charlotte at home on Oct. 3, and at the University of Southern Mississippi on Saturday, Oct. 10, with a bye-week to follow.

The bye-week comes at the right time for FAU, as they will look to avenge their only loss from the 2019 season when they travel to take on Marshall University on Oct. 24. Then, the following Saturday is Halloween, where the Owls will start a back-to-back home game slate of the University of Texas-San Antonio and Western Kentucky University on Nov. 7.

To close out the regular season, the 19th Shula Bowl at Florida International University will take place on Nov. 14, prior to the last home game against Old Dominion University on Nov. 21 and then the last game on Nov. 28 at Middle Tennessee State University.

