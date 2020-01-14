Celebrate Florida’s Favorite Marine Mammal at ManateeFest 2020

Featuring Activities for All Ages, Prize Opportunities and More FREE Family Fun

Families are Invited to Manatee Lagoon for an Action-packed Day Celebrating Manatee Lagoon’s Fourth Anniversary

Boca Raton, FL – Manatee Lagoon – An FPL Eco-Discovery Center® is celebrating its fourth anniversary during the middle of manatee season with ManateeFest 2020. The family-friendly festivities, which are free to the public, will kick off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, and will last until 4 p.m. Attendees will enjoy photo opportunities with Mia the Manatee and her mascot friends, a game day-themed FanZone featuring a recycling relay race activity, a KidsFunZone with marine life face painting and puzzles, and a passport activity, where guests are eligible to receive a prize for visiting each participating station. An array of food and beverage stations, arts and crafts vendors, environmental exhibitors and live music will be enjoyed throughout the day. The event will also feature a variety of environmental speakers throughout the day, with topics including manatees, sea turtles, the detrimental impact of marine debris and more.

Plus, if there are cooler weather conditions, guests may have an opportunity to see wild manatees basking in the warm water outflows of Florida Power & Light Company’s (FPL) Riviera Beach Next Generation Clean Energy Center.

ManateeFest 2020 features free admission and parking. Food and beverages are available for purchase.

+ WHEN: ManateeFest: Saturday, Feb. 1, from 9am to 4pm

+ WHERE: Manatee Lagoon – An FPL Eco-Discovery Center®

6000 N. Flagler Drive – West Palm Beach, FL 33407

+ VISUALS:

A chance to see wild manatees in the lagoon if there are cooler weather conditions

Educational displays in the interactive exhibit space

Mia the Manatee, Manatee Lagoon’s mascot, with other local mascots

Marine life face painting and sea life puzzles

Participants engaging in an exciting passport activity

Live music throughout the day

Lecture tent with various environmental speakers throughout the day

+ WHY: Manatee Lagoon offers visitors of every age the opportunity to learn about Florida manatees and the Lake Worth Lagoon ecosystem through a variety of engaging activities and events. Guests may also discover the role that power plants play in sustaining this threatened and unique species. The warm water outflows from the adjacent FPL Riviera Beach Next Generation Clean Energy Center attract hundreds of manatees each year, particularly during the colder winter months.

This facility was constructed by FPL to educate the public about the relationship it has with these special animals, and to inspire communities to preserve and protect Florida’s environment and wildlife for future generations. The 16,000-sq.-ft. center features free admission, two levels of exhibit and meeting space, a waterfront path to observe manatees in Lake Worth Lagoon, picnic areas, shaded solar pavilions and a gift shop. Manatee Lagoon is located at 6000 N. Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.