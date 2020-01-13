Published On: Tue, Jan 21st, 2020

13th Boca Raton Fine Art Show

Boca Raton Fine Art Show™

January 25 & 26

Voted in the Top 100 Art Shows in America!

3 Years in A Row

Downtown Boca Raton

Palmetto Park Road & Federal Highway/US-1

“This Show Is A Must Attend”

Boca Raton, FL – Show Details:

 At Sanborn Square Park, Downtown Boca Raton

72 Federal Highway, Boca Raton, FL 33432

  • Voted in the top 100 art shows in America
  • 160 professional artists whose new and exciting artwork is original and personally handmade by the artist who is present at the show
  • Show Director Patty Narozny has 30+ years’ event experience
  • Saturday & Sunday, 10am-5pm daily
  • Free admission
  • Institute for the Arts & Education is the associated 501c3 non-profit organization with focus on visual arts, cultural diversity, community enrichment and fostering art education among youth
  • Retired Sculptor Sally Bright is the Artist Judge – criteria based on originality, technique/execution and booth appearance with $1,500 Professional Artist Awards distributed on Saturday, January 26 at 3pm
  • While at the show be sure to visit the Budding Artist Competition for grades 6-12 or ages 9-19; $250 in youth art awards presented Sunday, January 27 at 3pm

 

