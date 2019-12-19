PBSC Lake Worth Campus to Open for Special Hours During Winter Break

The Special Hours on Dec. 20 and Dec. 26-27 Aim to Help Students from all Campuses Prepare for the Spring Term

Boca Raton, FL – The Palm Beach State College Lake Worth campus will be open for special hours on three days during the two-week winter break to help students from all campuses register and prepare for their spring classes.

The Admissions/Registration, Advising, Financial Aid, Testing, Veterans Services, New Student Orientation and the Center for Student Accessibility (formerly Disability Support Services) offices will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 20 and Dec. 27 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 26. In addition to the Student Services offices, the bookstores on the Lake Worth, Boca Raton and Palm Beach Gardens campuses also will be open for a limited time during those days. The Lake Worth campus bookstore will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the Boca Raton and Palm Beach Gardens campus bookstores will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All other campus departments and campuses will be closed during the entire break, which is Dec. 20 to Jan. 1. The College will resume normal hours on all campuses Jan. 2. Classes will begin Jan. 6.

PBSC first began opening its Student Services offices during winter break in 2015 as part of its enrollment management initiatives.

For more information, visit www.palmbeachstate.edu/studentupdates/special-hours.aspx.

