FAU Athletics Receives $5 Million Sponsorship from Roof Claim to Name FAU Arena

Boca Raton, FL – The Florida Atlantic University Athletic Department has partnered with Brian Wedding and RoofClaim.com on a $5 million, 10-year sponsorship to name the RoofClaim.com Arena, home of the FAU men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball teams.

“We are tremendously excited to partner with Brian Wedding and RoofClaim.com,” said Brian White, vice president and director of athletics. “This partnership is transformational for our student-athletes and fans, as well as the community. We are thrilled about the opportunities provided to FAU and our athletics department from this investment.”

Wedding is the founder/CEO of RoofClaim.com, a company he has aligned with several reputable and charitable companies and organizations though corporate partnerships. RoofClaim.com is a technology service company specializing in the diagnosing and processing of shingle and tile roof replacement insurance claims though the use of cutting-edge technology, and industry leading processes. The company is recognized nationally for its services and is also a member of the National Roofing Contractors Association and the National Association of Home Builders. RoofClaim.com is a subsidiary of Jasper Inc.

“I am very excited about the growth and vision of Florida Atlantic University, under the direction of President Kelly and Director of Athletics Brian White,” said Wedding. “There is a lot of synergy between FAU and RoofClaim.com. We are both working to help those in the South Florida region, as well as expand the student and fan experience. I look forward to raising a championship trophy with FAU one day.”

Florida Atlantic University Athletics:

FAU Athletics is comprised of 21 intercollegiate teams involving 450 student athletes that compete in baseball, basketball, cross country, football, golf, soccer, softball, swimming and diving, tennis, indoor and outdoor track, volleyball, beach volleyball, cheer and dance. The Owls are a NCAA Division I-A (FBS) institution and compete in Conference USA and the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) (Beach Volleyball, Men’s Swimming). The Owls have been playing football since 2001 and have captured two bowl games. The dance team finished its 2014 season No. 8, nationally. FAU Cheer won a national championship in 2016.

About Florida Atlantic University:

Florida Atlantic University, established in 1961, officially opened its doors in 1964 as the fifth public university in Florida. Today, the University, with an annual economic impact of $6.3 billion, serves more than 30,000 undergraduate and graduate students at sites throughout its six county service region in southeast Florida. FAU’s world-class teaching and research faculty serves students through 10 colleges: the Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters, the College of Business, the College for Design and Social Inquiry, the College of Education, the College of Engineering and Computer Science, the Graduate College, the Harriet L. Wilkes Honors College, the Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine, the Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing and the Charles E. Schmidt College of Science. FAU is ranked as a High Research Activity institution by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. The University is placing special focus on the rapid development of critical areas that form the basis of its strategic plan: Healthy aging, biotech, coastal and marine issues, neuroscience, regenerative medicine, informatics, lifespan and the environment. These areas provide opportunities for faculty and students to build upon FAU’s existing strengths in research and scholarship. For more information, visit fau.edu.