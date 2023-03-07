Hanley Foundation’s Annual Golf Classic Swings for Scholarships

Photo: Tracey Benson photography

Annual Benefit will Raise Money and Awareness for Hanley’s Lifesaver Scholarship Program

West Palm Beach, FL – Hanley Foundation’s 24th Annual Golf Classic will tee off on Monday, April 17, 2023, at Bear Lakes Country Club in West Palm Beach. More than 100 Hanley Foundation supporters are expected to come together for this year’s tournament to raise money and awareness for the Lifesaver Scholarship Program, which provides financial scholarships for individuals struggling with substance use disorders.

Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9:00 a.m. The tournament is a shamble format with 18 holes of competitive play. Refreshments and activities will be offered on the course, and a luncheon, silent auction and awards presentation will follow tournament play.

Invited celebrity guests include rockstar drummers Tico Torres, Nicko McBrain and Carmine Appice, along with NFL legend Lawrence Taylor, professional baseball player Rick Cerrone, and actor Kevin Sorbo.

Event co-chairpersons are Ira Fenton and Sherrye Sammons-Fenton, and Rob Thomson.

“With community support of our Lifesaver Scholarship Program, hope will be restored, families will be reunited, and lives will be saved,” Rachel Pappert Docekal, MBA, Ed.D., Hanley Foundation’s CEO said.

In 2022, Hanley Foundation provided more than 400 individuals in need with scholarships for quality treatment and care.

“We hope the community will come out for a day of golf in support of Hanley Foundation and our mission to eliminate addiction through prevention, advocacy, treatment, and recovery support,” said Turner Benoit, Hanley Foundation’s Chief Philanthropy Officer. “We all know someone that has struggled with addiction – whether it be a spouse, parent, friend, or colleague. There are so many people that need assistance obtaining quality treatment. That is why the event proceeds will go towards our Lifesaver Scholarship Program.”

There will be prizes for “Lowest Gross” score and “Lowest Net” score, along with other raffles and contests on the course.

“I know firsthand how important treatment scholarships are for those struggling with addiction,” said Amy, a Lifesaver Scholarship Program recipient. “I have been sober for three years now. I can honestly say my life was saved because of Hanley Foundation and their Lifesaver Scholarship Program!”

Sponsors include Addison House, Berkshire Charitable Foundation, Family First Adolescent Services, Gary Harris, Guardian Recovery Network, Hanley Family Foundation, Motorcars of Palm Beach, Origins Behavioral HealthCare, LLC, Palm Beach Kennel Club, Suzanne Holmes, and Waterfront Properties. The exclusive magazine sponsor is Jupiter Magazine.

Visit https://hanleyfoundation.org/events/, call 561-268-2355 or email events@hanleyfoundation.org for more information on tickets or sponsorship. Tickets are $1,000 per player, $4,000 per foursome and $750 for juniors (age 40 and under).

About Hanley Foundation

Hanley Foundation envisions a world free of addiction, leading the way as the largest provider of grant-funded prevention education programs in the State of Florida. Hanley Foundation’s mission is to eliminate addiction through prevention, advocacy, treatment, and recovery support. In addition to offering recovery scholarships to those in need and facilitating trainings to identify the signs of substance misuse, the Foundation works to reduce stigma and inform policy through its advocacy efforts. Hanley Foundation educates, changes minds, and saves lives with its evidence-based programs proven through research to prevent and delay the use of alcohol and other drugs. For more information about Hanley Foundation, please visit hanleyfoundation.org or call 561-268-2355 and follow on LinkedIn and Twitter @hanleyfndn, and on Facebook and Instagram @HanleyFoundation.