Changing Lives boss praises volunteers for providing help to homeless
By Dale King
Operating a service that provides aid to the homeless is a big job. “We can’t do
anything without the volunteers,” James Batmasian, founder of the Changing Lives
assistance organization in Boca Raton, told a crowd Saturday at the group’s third
annual Unity Day Expo Fair at Hughes Park in the Pearl City neighborhood of
Boca Raton.
Known to the needy as “Mr. B,” he told the crowd gathered on cloudy, cool day:
“Please succeed in your life.” And paraphrasing a Biblical passage, he added:
“Take the fishing rod and learn to fish.”
Batmasian sponsors Unity Day each year to connect families in need to a variety of
resources to find solutions to their fundamental challenges. The goal is to help
disadvantaged and underprivileged families struggling during these trying times
and those at risk of being homeless by providing and informing them of all the
available resources each nonprofit and other organizations have to offer.
Among those on hand for the Dec. 17 event was Marie Hester from DISC
(Developing Interracial Social Chains). For 32 years, she said, she has “been
helping the poor create a dialogue with the community.” Her group is currently
doing a survey of Pearl City, Boca Raton’s oldest neighborhood, originally platted
in 1915, so it can get more recognition.
DISC also operates the Pearl City Family Gardens, located across Glades Road
from Hughes Park in front of Ebenezer Baptist Church. Twenty-one students from
Dixie Manor take care of the crops, collect vegetables and donate them to the poor.
The group just harvested collard greens for an elderly woman who can no longer
cook. Marie said she is going to prepare the delicacy for her.
The organization collaborates with several master gardeners, including Lynn
Russell, who was just named to the Boca Raton Historical Society’s Walk of
Recognition.
Organizers expected 20 nonprofits to attend the event which offered free food and
beverages donated by Rebel House Boca, along with entertainment, health
screenings, prizes and activities for kids.
Among the non-profits attending were:
First United Methodist Church, which started the men’s shower and laundry
program for the homeless.
Homeless Hearts Food International, which provides food relief, housing
assistance and mentoring.
Breaking the Chains Outreach Ministries, which works with at-risk children,
the elderly, homeless and the needy.
AVDA (Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse, Inc.), which promotes violence-
free relationships and social change by offering alternative choices to end
violence and domestic abuse.
Several speakers also offered the crowd words of encouragement.
“We have a divided nation, but we are all in this together,” said Pastor Tony
Lowden from Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga., who was chosen for the
post by former President Jimmie Carter. “You never know when you could end up
homeless.”
The minister admitted he has seen the seamy side of life, growing up in a
“speakeasy house” where he had to pick up discarded needles and liquor bottles. “I
was thrown out. I was homeless. I had to sleep in a park.”
God intervened, he noted, and he urged the homeless in the crowd to believe in the
Lord. “I pray with all that’s in me that you will continue to have hope.”
Charles Conklin, assistant pastor at Ebenezer Church, led a prayer, calling on
everyone in the crowd to connect with God, “whose name is the name above all
names. I’m glad to see people of all ethnic groups who have come here to seek
love and connection.”
Changing Lives of Boca Raton, Inc is a 501C3 nonprofit organization dedicated to
enriching the lives of those experiencing homelessness. Its programs aim to
prepare clients for gainful employment and support individuals’ return to
independent and self-sustaining living.
The organization also aids with scholarships for sober living facilities and detox,
housing stipends, costs for mental and physical
care, personal documentation and endowments for business start-ups.
For more information visit https://changinglives.me/, Facebook page
@changinglivesBR, Instagram page @changinglivesbocaraton or call 561-961-