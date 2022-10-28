Lynn University Theater Program Honors Dodson, McArt￼

Jan McArt

Boca Raton, FL – Sweeney Todd, 42nd Street and a wide range of musical programs are among the highlights of Lynn University’s 2022–23 performing arts season, a stellar roster that also honors the vision and generosity of two women associated with the university’s performance history: Jan McArt and Libby Dodson.

A longtime supporter of the “Live at Lynn” series, Libby loved the energy and magic that came with live performances, a passion that only grew after she befriended the legendary Ms. McArt, a Broadway and local actor/vocalist who became founding director of theater arts at Lynn. Dodson’s financial contributions to Lynn’s programs ultimately led McArt to christen the annual series, “Libby Dodson’s Live at Lynn.”

As the university’s theater program embarks on its new season, Lynn pays homage to Dodson’s generosity by giving her legacy a whole new reach. Initially, Dodson’s support only brought professional performances to the Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center. Now, all performances—both student and professional—will be known as “Live at Lynn, presented by Libby Dodson.”

“I think Libby would be extremely pleased,” said Dolores Kara, sister-in-law of Dodson, who passed away in 2009. “”Libby was a very giving person, and I know she wanted to help Jan McArt with her endeavor at Lynn. That’s how our whole family got involved. Actually, my husband, Michael, who was Libby’s brother, shared her love of theater as much as I did. We all enjoyed attending every production, so our family has always been happy to offer our support.”

Jan McArt, who passed away in January 2021, attracted many philanthropists to Lynn through her love of theater and her vivacious personality. Her influence on Lynn’s performing arts programs can’t be underestimated, Kara explained.

“When Jan walked into a room, everyone lit up,” she added. “She was such an outgoing, beautiful and talented person, so it was easy to understand Libby’s friendship with her. Jan’s passion for theater was both palpable and infectious, and Libby believed wholeheartedly in what Jan wanted to accomplish at Lynn. These two women have left a lovely, indelible imprint on South Florida’s theater scene for many years to come.”

For information about the upcoming Live at Lynn season, visit lynn.edu/events or call the box office at 561-237-9000.

By Dale King