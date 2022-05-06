City to Co-Host Turn the Tables Career & Internship Expo￼

Boca Raton, FL – The City of Boynton Beach, Path to College and Career Source Palm Beach County have partnered to co-host the Turn the Tables Career & Internship Expo on Wednesday, May 11 (2:30 pm – 5:30 pm) at the Boynton Beach Arts & Cultural Center (125 E. Ocean Ave.) in Downtown Boynton. Light refreshments will be provided.

Students (ages 15+) are invited to attend, learn about, and apply for internships (both paid and unpaid) in a variety of fields. Information about career training opportunities will also be available. Student pre-registration is encouraged, but walk-ins are also welcome. Employers wishing to participate in this free event should register online by May 9.

Participating employers span a wide range of industries and include: Amazon, C.K.’s Lockshop & Security, Career Source PBC, Chick-fil-A West Palm Beach, City of Boynton Beach, Palm Beach County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller, Easy Travel Advisor, Florida Career College, Fuller Center, Harish Madhav MD, PA, Navigating Your Path, LLC,

Nova Southeastern University, Palm Beach County Library System, Path to College, The Breakers Palm Beach, Trio Educational Opportunity Center at Palm Beach State College + more.

“Path to College fearlessly clears the path for overlooked students to get into the best colleges. One of the ways we do this is by partnering with local employers through our annual Turn the Tables Career & Internship Expo to launch their futures with unparalleled career opportunities,” stated Christina Romelus, Path to College’s Director of Programs. “We invite all high school students (age 15+) to register and join us, and we also encourage employers to not miss out on the opportunity to meet these ambitious students who are the future of our county.”

For more information, visit boynton-beach.org/internship-fair or call 561-742-6014. For ADA accommodations, call 561-742-6241 or Florida Relay 711 or email [email protected].